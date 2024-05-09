18 Sports Plays of the Week – 05/08

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

(Video Courtesy: Corning Hawks Athletics, Peish Sports)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include big time lacrosse highlights in Horseheads, Elmira, and Corning, as well as a phenomenal double-play in Hornell. Horseheads boys lacrosse’s Brogan Sullivan opens this week’s set of plays, with a sweet low to high goal. Elmira’s Ryan Stuckey followed up against the Blue Raiders, with a buzzer beating score.

In Corning, Clayton Smith pulled off an amazing jumping goal, to help set up Brody Wolfe’s overtime winner against Ithaca.

Finally, Haverling’s Owen Smith dove off the mound to make a catch, and tossed to first, to complete a double-play against Hornell.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

