18 Sports Plays of the Week – 05/22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

(Media Courtesy: Corning Hawks Athletics, Section IV Athletics.)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include 2 huge plays on the diamond, 2 major boys lacrosse moments, and a walk-off win on the gridiron. This week’s list begins with a 2-run home run from Teona Cruz. The blast from the Corning Community College softball standout, earned the Red Barons their 4th straight NJCAA Region III title. In high school softball, Corning’s Lauren DeRosa pulled off a stellar shoe string catch in the STAC championship. In girls flag football, Grace Robertson lifted the Hawks to their 1st Section IV Championship, on a last second touchdown.

In boys lacrosse, Landon English connected with Liam Schweizer to help Elmira Notre Dame to the 2nd round of the Section IV Class D tournament. Finally, Elmira’s Arius Bradbury delivered a play of the year candidate, with a monster hit against Chenango Forks.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

