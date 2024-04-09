18 Sports Plays of the Week – 04/09

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include an impressive feat in softball and a high school lacrosse takeover. Horseheads’ Alexa Lese, Elmira Notre Dame’s Finn Schweizer, and Elmira teammates Cooper Taft and Ryan Stukey all delivered highlight reel goals. Edison softball’s Carissa Cowan closes out this week’s plays with a stunning inside the park, 2-run home run.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

