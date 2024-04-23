18 Sports Plays of the Week – 04/23

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

(Video Courtesy: @MiLBMariners on “X”)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include a big time performance from one Corning High School standout, 2 huge hits at the NJCAA level, and a sweet strikeout in the MiLB. Corning’s Sophia Polzella opens this weeks list, with a monster home run and an even more impressive throw out from behind the plate. In the NJCAA, Corning Community College’s Jenna Plue crushed a “Baron Bomb,” for 1 of her 2 home runs in a sweep of SUNY Broome. On the same day in baseball, Horseheads grad Lucas Granger smashed a 2-run inside the park home run for Finger Lakes Community College, against CCC. Lastly, fellow Blue Raider grad Mikey Limoncelli pulled the string for a highlight reel strikeout, as he returned to the mound in the Seattle Mariners system.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

