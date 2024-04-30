18 Sports Plays of the Week – 04/30

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include 3 big plays from Edison and SVEC’s softball matchup, and 2 clutch goals in boys lacrosse. Spencer Van-Etten/Candor’s Raegan Sudnikovich opens this week’s plays with a leadoff home run and a diving catch behind the plate. In the same game, Edison’s Carissa Cowan returns to plays of the week for another home run. In boys lacrosse, Horseheads’ Cody Dale outran Ithaca’s defense, for 1 of his 3 goals against the Little Red. Finally, Corning’s James Freeman netted the game-winning overtime goal against Elmira.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.