18 Sports Plays of the Week – 04/16

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week is back with more great highlights in local sports.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include an incredible goal on the ice, an impressive touchdown in flag football, and a Horseheads highlight takeover. Dustin Jesseau starts off the countdown with an impossible backhand goal for the Elmira River Sharks. Next up, Paige Robinson cruised by the Chenango Valley defense in a 5 touchdown performance for Waverly girls flag football. A boys lacrosse save from Horseheads’ Andrew Potter kicks off a Blue Raiders takeover. On the baseball diamond, Mason Holloway snagged a rocket hit at the hot corner, in a win over Elmira. Finally, Kailey McCormick threw out a runner from behind the plate, on a throw from her knees to help Horseheads softball past the Express.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.

