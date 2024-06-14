18 Sports Commentary – the power of teamwork

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, with the end of the high school sports year coming to a close, we dive into the power of teamwork for ultimate success. The idea and the will to succeed is crucial for many people in sports. Win or lose, competing is all about giving everything you have.

Beyond the trophies or a name on the wall, making every person on a team feel valued is far more important. In the end, we don’t remember the trophies. We remember how we made others feel valued.

Leaders help others rise when they fall. And, a team supports each other for the greater good no matter what happens. Teamwork is the essence of the American ethic. We’re better together than we are a part. Take a look at this edition of 18 Sports Commentary and good luck to all in the future of sports and life.

