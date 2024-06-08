18 Sports Commentary – Kiara Fisher’s career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we pay tribute to the basketball career of the greatest point guard in Elmira history, Kiara Fisher. Last night, Kiara announced that her days of playing the game she’s loved since she was a kid are over. Fisher will undergo a fifth surgery to repair her injuries sustained over the years in the game.

From Elmira High School dominance to starting at Syracuse University and setting the Marist College’s single-game scoring record of 44 points, Fisher inspired the Twin Tiers forever. She played the game one way, full throttle. And, she played in honor of her late-great father Delmar and her mom Cara.

In the end, Fisher gave the Twin Tiers hope in chasing down the biggest of dreams. She is the blueprint for enduring it all. Life is much harder than basketball, but Kiara is more than ready to take on the next big step after never giving up.

18 Sports would like to thank Kiara for bettering local basketball. We will never forget you gliding on the court. It was truly poetry in motion.

