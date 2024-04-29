18 Sports Commentary – Johnny Beecher making history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Commentary and we head to the ice.

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher continues to make local hockey history. The rookie on the Boston Bruins scored on his first shot of the teams’ opening round series win against Toronto last week. Tuesday night, Boston has a shot to clinch the series with a (3-1) series lead.

For Beecher, it’s a dream come true all the way from Elmira. Johnny got his start in Elmira youth hockey at First Arena and now he’s one step away from winning his first NHL playoff series. We dive into his history and what it represents for the region.

Boston will take on Toronto at 7 pm Tuesday night on ESPN in game five of the opening round series.

