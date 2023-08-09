18 Seacoast football defensive players to watch in 2023 from 10 high schools

The high school football preseason begins Friday in the Seacoast as New Hampshire teams will have their first official day of practice. The first day of practice for Maine schools is Monday.

All 10 Seacoast teams have players, on both sides of the ball, who are expected to make their mark this season.

Portsmouth's Cole McLaughlin, left, is shown here pressuring Keene quarterback Aiden Tarr in a game last season. McLaughlin, a senior, is a player to watch on the defensive side of the ball this season for the ClipperCats.

Two Seacoast teams will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 31, when Exeter is scheduled to host Timberlane and Traip Academy will travel to Old Orchard Beach for a Maine 8-Man Small League game. Seven of the other Seacoast teams open that weekend, while Somersworth, which plays in Division IV, opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Newfound.

Other Week 1 games on Friday, September 1 include Dover at Winnacunnet, and Portsmouth at Spaulding in Division I; St. Thomas Aquinas at Merrimack Valley in Division II; and Deering at Marshwood in Class B South. On Saturday, September 2, York travels to Cheverus in a Class C South contest.

Let's take a look at 18 players who are expected to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball this season for their respective teams. Of the 18 on this preseason list, 16 are seniors, one is a junior, and one is a sophomore.

Seamus Berry, Traip Academy, sophomore, strong safety

Seamus Berry

Berry certainly didn’t play like a freshman last year for the Rangers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“He was probably our best open-field tackler, he would explode to the ball,” Traip head coach Eric Lane said. “He has the natural instincts to play the game. Simply put, he’s a football player.”

Lane saw a different Berry when he arrived for summer workouts. Lane listed him at 5-foot-9, 145 pounds.

“He’s gotten bigger, gotten stronger,” Lane said. “He’s gone from that freshman body to that sophomore body. Now, hopefully the body will be able to hold up more this season. We feel this will be a really good year for him.”

Berry is part of a large sophomore class for the Rangers, a group that took its licks last season as freshmen.

“There were games where he could tell he belonged and then there were a couple games where he took some hits and was like ‘wow, this is rougher than I thought,’” Lane said. “But, he’s a gamer and he got up and kept playing. He has the heart and the ability. He’s going to be special for us, someone we’re looking for that long haul to be a leader on the defensive side of the ball.”

Kaden Bickford, Somersworth High School, senior, cornerback

Kaden Bickford

Bickford led the Hilltoppers in interceptions and deflections in their Division IV championship season last fall.

Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said those numbers could have vastly been more if not for sitting out so much time due to lopsided scores.

“He’s super athletic and he’s an explosive back which we love about him,” Lambert said. “That’s our mentality on defense. We’re going to be in attack mode on defense and make teams beat us that way. He brings the energy to that second level of our defense. He’s always flying around.”

Lambert and his coaching staff created a special award last year just for Bickford – The Ball Hawk Award.

“If the ball was up in the air, he was on it,” Lambert said. “He loves contact, so he’s aggressively looking to get in on any tackle that he can. We’re expecting a lot out of him this year.”

Ben Brown, York High School, senior, cornerback

Ben Brown

Brown, due to an injury to a starter, was summoned onto the field as a sophomore cornerback, and he hasn’t left.

“He came in and really secured the coverage in that game up at Fryeburg,” York head football coach Matt Nelson said. “We didn’t win that game, but he was a bright spot.”

Nelson called Brown “arguably our best cornerback last year.”

“The kid shut down one side of the field,” Nelson said. “He has the ability to cover anybody. He’s really good.”

Brown, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 165 pounds, has been named one of York’s captains this season.

“We're really looking forward to see the improvement he has made from last year,” Nelson said. “He’s worked really hard all summer, he’s a competitor. He knows what we want to do and has the ability to make calls out there to get the coverage set. He’s an intelligent, tough kid that every football coach wants on their team.”

One thing Nelson would like to see Brown improve on is in run support.

“He has very good coverage skills,” Nelson said. “Once he reads run, being able to come up and help will really help our defense, especially with some of the teams we're playing this year.”

Sean DeLello, Exeter High School, senior, defensive back

Sean DeLello

DeLello, a Stratham resident, had already started to make his mark with the Blue Hawks as a running back, and when an opportunity came up on defense, DeLello ran with it.

An injury in the Exeter defensive backfield left head coach Bill Ball looking for a replacement and found one in DeLello

“He stepped in and really did an admirable job,” Ball said. “He played really good defense for us in the second half of the season.”

Ball calls DeLello a good leader, and has liked what he has seen from the 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior.

“He tackles well in space and has really worked on his craft as a defensive back,” Ball said. “He’s really worked hard on his footwork, and I expect him to be a strong contributor for us this year.”

Justin Farnham, Marshwood High School, senior, defensive end

Justin Farnham

Farnham and his family moved to southern Maine in 2022, and he was new to the Hawks last season. Marshwood head coach Alex Rotkso originally put the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Farnham as outside linebacker, but moved him to defensive end halfway through the season.

“He seemed a lot more comfortable (at defensive end) and was a lot more productive for us,” Rotsko said. “He has great size, and moving to defensive end was a big plus for us. He was able to just play and react to the ball. I think it was a good move and (defensive end) was a more natural spot for him.”

Rotsko said having a full season of experience under his belt will be “huge” for Farnham.

“I expect a big jump from this year,” Rotsko said. “He’s another one of our guys who has done a great job in the weight room in the offseason. He’s much improved over last season, and I can see him being a team leader for us.”

Liam Gannon, Dover High School, senior, outside linebacker

Liam Gannon

When Gannon was on the field last season for the Green Wave, he was lights out. Dover head coach Eric Cumba hopes to have an injury-free season out of Gannon this year.

Gannon missed a game due to illness and then he was injured against Exeter and missed the final two games of the regular season before returning for the playoffs.

“Early on in the season he was super productive,” Cumba said. “He was our leading tackler, and also led us in sacks. He was especially effective in our opener against Winnacunnet, and then against Sanford, Maine.”

Gannon saw the majority of his time at outside linebacker last year.

“He’s another kid that will have a year of experience under his belt,” Cumba said. “We’re looking for him to build on his understanding opposing offenses. His physical maturation has been great. He’s a workout junkie and has done a lot of things in the camp circuit that has jumpstarted his recruiting process. We’re looking at him to become one of our leaders this year.”

Sam Grondin, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior, inside linebacker

Sam Grondin

Grondin contributed to the Saints’ varsity as a freshman, and three years later he is amongst the top linebackers in Division II.

“There’s no substitute for experience, and (Grondin) has seen everything,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said. “He’s physically tough, and enjoys contact.”

Grondin enters his final season with the Saints at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds. He spent his first two years at outside linebacker; this fall will be his second year at inside linebacker.

“He really understands the position,” McDonough said. “He’s a run stopper. When he was an outside backer he had a number of interceptions, but his strength is inside and stuffing the run.”

McDonough laughed when asked if Grondin had a highlight game last season.

“He had a number of them,” McDonough said. “Week in, week out, he was our top tackler and defensive leader.”

Kaleb Joiner, Winnacunnet High School, senior, defensive tackle

Kaleb Joiner

Joiner first came out for the Winnacunnet football team as a junior, and spent the entire season – minus the Warriors’ unexpected Thanksgiving game – at the junior varsity level.

All the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Joiner did was gain the trust and admiration of teammates and coaches, and was elected captain for his senior season.

“To come into a senior season with no significant varsity playing time and be named captain, I haven’t seen something like that happen,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeuer said. “He quickly gained the respect of the upperclassmen, underclassmen, and all the coaching staff with his work ethic and willingness to learn.”

Francoeur approached Joiner during the end of his sophomore basketball season about the possibility of coming out for the football team the following fall. Joiner, despite never playing before, jumped at the challenge.

“Within a few weeks it seemed like he was someone who had been in the program for awhile,” Francoeur said. “He wanted to learn and he got extra work at practice. He wasn’t concerned about the role he was going to play on the football field, rather learning the game and trying to become part of our culture.”

Now as a senior, Joiner will be a two-way starter on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors this fall.

“We think all his hard work is going to pay off,” Francoeur said.

Jake Magri, Winnacunnet High School, senior, defensive end

Jake Magri

Magri first saw time with the Winnacunnet defense when he was a sophomore, started every game last season and will serve as one of the Warrior captains this fall in his senior season.

“He’s the kid who will come in with the most experience for us this year,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “He’s big, and he’s physical. He had some really big moments for us last year at defensive end.”

Francoeur is expecting more big moments this fall.

“He’s worked very hard in the offseason,” Francoeur said. “He’s bigger, faster, and stronger. I think it will be important for him to take care of one side of the ball and set the edge.”

Magri enters the season at 6-foot-2, and 215 pounds.

“I think his size, strength, energy level, and leadership will do a good job of leading that defense for us this year,” Francoeur said.

Liam Mathis, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior, defensive tackle

Liam Mathis

Mathis played alongside all-state Joey Pickett on the Saints’ defensive front last season. With Pickett graduated, Mathis looks to step up and take on added responsibilities.

“He’s a good rugged kid, he’s tough, he’s strong,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said.

Mathis was named the team’s Most Improved Player last season.

“He’s done a great job for us,” McDonough said. “He’s a quiet kid, he just goes out and does his job.”

Mathis , at 6-foot1, 230 pounds, also plays center for the Saints, which McDonough believes benefits Mathis’ defensive play.

“He gets to flip from the other side and see what teams are trying to do,” McDonough said. “He’s quick for his size. He’s quick off the snap, he can penetrate and be disruptive.”

Sam Matthews, Traip Academy, senior, defensive end

Sam Matthews

Traip head coach Eric Lane called the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Matthews ‘by far the best player on our team’ last year.

“He sets the tone on our defense,” Lane said. “If he’s in there making plays, we’re going to be able to slow teams down. He’s a very important to part of our team just by the way he plays.”

Matthews’ highlight game last season was a three-sack effort in a loss against Sacopee Valley.

“He had numerous stops at the line of scrimmage and was just a force,” Lane said. “We didn’t have enough firepower to win that game, but he was a force; you could see (Sacopee) had trouble slowing him down.”

Lane indicated that Matthews played through an injury all season long.

“For him to fight through that was huge for us,” Lane said. “We were so young it was important for him to show the younger kids how to play through pain, and how to become a football player.”

Cole McLaughlin, Portsmouth/Oyster River, senior, inside linebacker

Cole McLaughlin

McLaughlin was inserted as a starting inside linebacker halfway through his sophomore season with the ClipperCats, and hasn’t looked back.

McLaughlin was a Division I East all-conference honorable mention defensive selection last year.

“He has speed and is lightning quick as well,” Portsmouth head coach Brian Pafford said. “He just has natural instincts to find the ball. He can run stuff to the sideline from the middle, or he can blitz inside the seam and get to the quarterback.”

McLaughlin, who comes in at 6-feet, 190 pounds, had a team-high eight sacks last year. Pafford wouldn’t be surprised to see that reach double figures this fall.

“He’s a track kid, so he’s been working on his speed and quickness all year,” Pafford said. “He’s been in the weight room all the time. He’s matured a lot in the past two years; I think the senior switch has turned on.”

McLaughlin has earned a captain role this season.

Kaiden Melendez, Spaulding High School, senior, defensive back

Kaiden Melendez

Yes, Melendez is returning for a third year as Spaulding’s starting quarterback, but the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Melendez is also one of the Red Raiders’ top defensive backs.

“He’s not a big kid, but he’s pretty strong for his build,” Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert said. “He was a nickel corner for us because of his athleticism, and we found his nose for the ball was great.”

So great, that Melendez led the team in interceptions.

“With all the spread teams we play, he’s going to be in space a lot, and he’s one we’ll be relying on a lot,” Hebert said. “With normal depth world, you try not to have your quarterback out there. As much as we like him in the secondary, we’ll use him more in special situations against spread teams and be a second safety for us. He loves to play defense, and he has some edge; you want some edge in your defensive backs."

Kyle Merrill, Dover High School, senior, defensive lineman

Kyle Merrill

Merrill was a Division I East all-conference first team selection last year, and Dover head coach Eric Cumba hopes for an even better season for Merrill this year.

“He’s a kid who has physically developed a ton over the last couple of years, and putting himself in position to really compete in the trenches which can be tough for any high school kid to do,” Cumba said. “You could see early last season he could get off the ball with a little bit of explosion and quickness and made a few plays early in the season that kind of jumped out to us on film.”

For Cumba, the two things that jump out to him and the Dover coaching staff is Merrill’s consistency and reliability.

“The kid played the entire season last year with a broken wrist and we didn’t know it was broken until he played an entire game with it,” Cumba said. “His physical and mental toughness is what sets him apart and you can see that when he plays on the defensive line.”

Merrill started on offense as a sophomore, and was a spot starter on defense.

“In a setting where you only have four years, to have 75 percent of that experience to be starting on the varsity level magnifies what you are trying to build on as a program, and (Merrill) has that,” Cumba said.

Ben Orso, York High School, senior, cornerback

Ben Orso

The Wildcats get last year’s leading tackler back in Orso, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound inside linebacker.

“Nobody works harder in practice than Ben, he’s a leader out there,” York head football coach Matt Nelson said. “He comes into practice and gives everything he has, and that translates into the game and rubs off on the other players.”

Nelson called Orso one of the team’s smartest players.

“I have total confidence in him making sure everybody on the defensive front is lined up properly,” said Nelson, who recalls last year’s game at Lisbon. “He made some really good stops behind the line and also had a timely interception that really turned the tide when we started to pull away in the third quarter.”

Jackson Rup, Spaulding High School, senior, linebacker

Jackson Rup

Rup, at 6-feet and 180 pounds, started last season as an exterior defensive lineman for the Red Raiders. However, injuries left Spaulding thin at the linebacker position, so head coach Kevin Hebert moved Rup to a position, he had never played before.

All Rup did in his first game at linebacker was record a team-high 20 tackles in a 27-26 loss to Manchester Memorial.

“He was absolute animal back there,” Hebert said. “We knew, talent-wise, he could probably play linebacker, but considering he had never played a down there and the differences he was making was pretty impressive; you could tell he was ready for the transition.”

Rup was a captain last season, and Hebert believes he will be one again this year.

“Just a great kid,” Hebert said. “An ROTC kid, hard-working, athletic and smart. He’s a kid who’s ‘team before me.’ When we talked to him about moving to linebacker, he was ‘yes, coach, I’ll learn it and figure it out from there.’ He really impressed us by his ability to do that.”

Shane Waterman, Marshwood High School, junior, defensive tackle

Shane Waterman

Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko believes the biggest jump in a high school football playing career is from the sophomore to junior season.

Rotsko believes Waterman, a two-way starter for the Hawks last season, is ready to make that jump and continue to progress on the football field.

“He’s worked very hard in the weight room over the offseason,” Rotsko said. “I expect him to make a big jump this year.”

Waterman enters this season at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and gives Rotsko the option of using him at either defensive end or defensive tackle.

“He can play both, and that’s nice for us,” Rotsko said. “He gives us a lot of flexibility.”

Rotsko also calls Waterman a “playmaker” on the defensive side of the ball.

“Guys who make plays are hard to find,” Rotsko said. “He’s one of those guys on defense for us. He has the physical ability to do some good things.”

Jack Welch, Somersworth High School, senior, defensive end

Jack Welch

Welch earned a starting job on the defensive front last season with the Hilltoppers, and has been named a team captain for the two-time Division IV defending champions.

“We had a couple of really good, all-state defensive ends the last couple of years and (Welch) is stepping in for the those guys,” Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said. “I think the best thing he took from playing alongside with the group that just left was that he bought into that same mentality as they had. He’s out there for the team, and that’s the most important thing for him. He has that leadership mentality.”

Lambert says Welch will hold the edge and apply a lot of pressure in the backfield.

“He’s been a leader ever since he was a freshman,” Lambert said. “He always does the right things, always working hard, and striving to make the team better.”

Lambert also calls Welch a “gym rat.”

“He’s always hitting the weights, and doing all the work behind the scenes,” Lambert said. “He has a great attitude, and he has the ability. I expect him to be a huge influence in our success this year.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast high school football: 2023 season players to watch on defense