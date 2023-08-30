18 recently cut players the Colts should consider adding
The Indianapolis Colts officially set the initial 53-man roster before Tuesday’s deadline, but more changes to the group are expected to come.
With over 1,000 players being waived and released in one fell swoop Tuesday afternoon, the Colts will have a strong chance to claim as many players as they want from the waiver wire.
They hold the No. 4 spot in the order and there’s no limit to how many claims they make as long as they can make the corresponding moves to satisfy the 53-player limit.
General manager Chris Ballard is typically a pretty active member of the waiver wire the day following roster cuts.
Here are a few names the Colts should consider adding either through free agency or through the waiver wire:
OT Zack Bailey
Previous Team: Los Angeles Charger
It was a bit of a surprise to see Bailey waived after a strong preseason in comparison to the entire league, not just the Chargers roster. He has experience at both right guard and right tackle and would be an upgrade over the depth the Colts currently have.
RB Zonovan Knight
Previous Team: New York Jets
Knight had some impressive games as a depth piece/spot starter in 2022 and with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, the Colts could use some extra juice.
OT Tyre Phillips
Previous Team: New York Giants
Phillips has experience at every offensive line position, excluding center. Though his production leaves a bit to be desired, that versatility could come in handy for the Colts. He worked with Tony Sparano in 2022 with the New York Giants as well.
RB Kevin Harris
Previous Team: New England Patriots
An early-down thumper, Harris won’t offer much as a receiver, but he could mix in as an intriguing short-yardage back.
RB DeWayne McBride
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings
A seventh-round pick back in April, McBride was a prolific between-the-tackles runner in college. He offers absolutely nothing as a receiver, but he’s intriguing as an early-down back.
RB Tyler Badie
Previous Team: Denver Broncos
An extremely productive runner out of Missouri, Badie enters his second season. He’s undersized, but he could offer some juice as a depth piece.
WR Britain Covey
Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles
He has experience working with head coach Shane Steichen, and he offers more special teams value than most available receivers.
WR Jacob Harris
Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Big, athletic man run fast.
OT Kellen Diesch
Previous Team: Chicago Bears
Ridiculously athletic for an offensive tackle even if he’s a bit undersized. Most experience comes working at left tackle.
OT Darian Kinnard
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
A mauling right guard who is a former fifth-round pick entering his second season.
G/C Michael Deiter
Previous Team: Houston Texans
Veteran interior offensive lineman with experience at both guard positons and at center. With Danny Pinter out for the year, the Colts will want some veteran depth.
G/C Jimmy Morrissey
Previous Team: Houston Texans
A former seventh-round pick going into his third season has guard and center versatility.
OT McClendon Curtis
Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Undrafted rookie free agent with versatility to play guard and tackle. Colts showed some interest during the pre-draft process. Worked at right guard and right tackle during the preseason.
C Austin Reiter
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Seven-year veteran has experience working at both guard spots and at center. Hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2021.
EDGE Jeffrey Gunter
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 seventh-round pick hasn’t yet taken a regular-season snap, but he entered the league as one of the freakiest athletes in recent memory.
C Joey Hunt
Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks
Has experience with the Colts, albeit under a different regime, and can offer guard and center versatility.
OT Michael Dunn
Previous Team: Cleveland Browns
The 29-year-old doesn’t have a whole lot of experience, but he can serve as quality depth on the interior.
WR Bo Melton
Previous Team: Green Bay Packers
Legit deep speed with potential to work on special teams. The Colts had interest during the pre-draft process in 2022.