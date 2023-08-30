18 recently cut players the Colts should consider adding

The Indianapolis Colts officially set the initial 53-man roster before Tuesday’s deadline, but more changes to the group are expected to come.

With over 1,000 players being waived and released in one fell swoop Tuesday afternoon, the Colts will have a strong chance to claim as many players as they want from the waiver wire.

They hold the No. 4 spot in the order and there’s no limit to how many claims they make as long as they can make the corresponding moves to satisfy the 53-player limit.

General manager Chris Ballard is typically a pretty active member of the waiver wire the day following roster cuts.

Here are a few names the Colts should consider adding either through free agency or through the waiver wire:

OT Zack Bailey

Previous Team: Los Angeles Charger

It was a bit of a surprise to see Bailey waived after a strong preseason in comparison to the entire league, not just the Chargers roster. He has experience at both right guard and right tackle and would be an upgrade over the depth the Colts currently have.

RB Zonovan Knight

Previous Team: New York Jets

Knight had some impressive games as a depth piece/spot starter in 2022 and with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, the Colts could use some extra juice.

OT Tyre Phillips

Previous Team: New York Giants

Phillips has experience at every offensive line position, excluding center. Though his production leaves a bit to be desired, that versatility could come in handy for the Colts. He worked with Tony Sparano in 2022 with the New York Giants as well.

RB Kevin Harris

Previous Team: New England Patriots

An early-down thumper, Harris won’t offer much as a receiver, but he could mix in as an intriguing short-yardage back.

RB DeWayne McBride

Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings

A seventh-round pick back in April, McBride was a prolific between-the-tackles runner in college. He offers absolutely nothing as a receiver, but he’s intriguing as an early-down back.

RB Tyler Badie

Previous Team: Denver Broncos

An extremely productive runner out of Missouri, Badie enters his second season. He’s undersized, but he could offer some juice as a depth piece.

WR Britain Covey

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

He has experience working with head coach Shane Steichen, and he offers more special teams value than most available receivers.

WR Jacob Harris

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Big, athletic man run fast.

OT Kellen Diesch

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Ridiculously athletic for an offensive tackle even if he’s a bit undersized. Most experience comes working at left tackle.

OT Darian Kinnard

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

A mauling right guard who is a former fifth-round pick entering his second season.

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Veteran interior offensive lineman with experience at both guard positons and at center. With Danny Pinter out for the year, the Colts will want some veteran depth.

Previous Team: Houston Texans

A former seventh-round pick going into his third season has guard and center versatility.

OT McClendon Curtis

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Undrafted rookie free agent with versatility to play guard and tackle. Colts showed some interest during the pre-draft process. Worked at right guard and right tackle during the preseason.

C Austin Reiter

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Seven-year veteran has experience working at both guard spots and at center. Hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2021.

EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 seventh-round pick hasn’t yet taken a regular-season snap, but he entered the league as one of the freakiest athletes in recent memory.

C Joey Hunt

Previous Team: Seattle Seahawks

Has experience with the Colts, albeit under a different regime, and can offer guard and center versatility.

OT Michael Dunn

Previous Team: Cleveland Browns

The 29-year-old doesn’t have a whole lot of experience, but he can serve as quality depth on the interior.

WR Bo Melton

Previous Team: Green Bay Packers

Legit deep speed with potential to work on special teams. The Colts had interest during the pre-draft process in 2022.

