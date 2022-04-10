Here are the 18 receivers drafted ahead of Stefon Diggs in 2015

The Buffalo Bills deserve credit for landing wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

General manager Brandon Beane traded a first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2020 season for Diggs.

In the end, the Vikings selected Justin Jefferson with Buffalo’s pick, so it looks like a win-win deal, especially with Diggs signing a new four-year extension to end his career with the Bills.

But Diggs wasn’t always so coveted. The Vikes found a diamond in the rough with him in 2015 as he was originally a fifth-round pick. A total of 18 receivers were picked ahead of him.

In light of Diggs’ new deal in Buffalo, here’s a rundown of all 18 receivers picked ahead of him in 2015:

Amari Cooper | 4th pick | Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin White | 7th pick | Bears

Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

DeVante Parker | 14th pick | Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Nelson Agholor | 20th pick | Eagles

Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Breshad Perriman | 26th pick | Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (11) y Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Dorsett | 29th pick | Colts

Colts receiver Phillip Dorsett (15) Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Smith | 37th pick | Jets

Wide receiver Devin Smith #19 of the New York Jets. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dorial Green-Beckham | 40th pick | Titans

Titans wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (17) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett | 69th pick | Seahawks

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jaelen Strong | 70th pick | Texans

Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Conley | 76th pick | Chiefs

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sammie Coates | 87th pick | Steelers

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Montgomery | 94th pick | Packers

Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jamison Crowder | 105th pick | Redskins

Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Hardy | 107th pick | Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14)Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Mayle | 123rd pick | Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Vince Mayle . (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DeAndre Smelter | 132nd pick | 49ers

49ers wide receiver DeAndre Smelter (18) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rashad Greene | 139th pick | Jaguars

Jaguars wide receiver Rashad Greene (13) Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs | 146th pick | Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

