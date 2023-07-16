18 quarterbacks will cost more than Commanders entire QB room in 2023
Carson Wentz counted for over $28 million against the salary cap of the Washington Commanders in 2022. Washington released Wentz in March, and the Commanders were clearly heading in a different direction in 2023.
After a strong performance in his first and only NFL start, Sam Howell would have the opportunity to head into the offseason as Washington’s “QB1.”
The Commanders weren’t handing the starting job to Howell, though. Therefore, they signed veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency to compete with Howell while also mentoring him. Both quarterbacks finished the offseason program strong, but Howell did enough to enter training camp still as the “QB1.”
Instead of Washington inquiring about every veteran quarterback available via trade this offseason, the franchise was going in a cheaper direction in 2023. Was it because of the pending ownership change or all about the franchise’s belief in Howell?
Ideally, the Commanders hope Howell wins the job while still on his rookie deal, allowing them to retain other key players at higher salary numbers.
Therefore, Washington has one of the cheaper QB rooms in the NFL for 2023.
We’ve compiled a list of individual quarterbacks who will have a higher salary-cap number than Washington’s entire QB room in 2023. Some have ridiculous cap numbers [Ryan Tannehill], while others aren’t even starting [Zach Wilson].
Brissett [$8.5 million] and Howell [$960K] combine for less than $9.5 million against Washington’s salary cap in 2023.
All salary numbers via Over the Cap. While Jake Fromm and Tim DeMorat are on the 90-man offseason roster, neither are on the Top 51 salaries that count against the salary cap.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2023 salary cap number: $39,693,381
2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans
2023 salary cap number: $36,600,000
3. Jared Goff, Lions
2023 salary cap number: $30,975,000
4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
2023 salary cap number: $26,832,647
5. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
2023 salary cap number: $23,800,000
6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
2023 salary cap number: $22,150,000
7. Russell Wilson, Broncos
2023 salary cap number: $22,000,000
8. Daniel Jones, Giants
2023 salary cap number: $21,750,000
9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
2023 salary cap number: $20,250,000
10. Matt Stafford, Rams
2023 salary cap number: $20,000,000
11. Deshaun Watson, Browns
2023 salary cap number: $19,057,000
12. Josh Allen, Bills
2023 salary cap number: $18,636,281
13. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
2023 salary cap number: $16,007,000
14. Joe Burrow, Bengals
2023 salary cap number: $11,515,043
15. Geno Smith, Seahawks
2023 salary cap number: $10,100,000
16. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
2023 salary cap number: $10,034,587
17. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
2023 salary cap number: $9,633,093
18. Zach Wilson, Jets
2023 salary cap number: $9,586,549