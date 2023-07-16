18 quarterbacks will cost more than Commanders entire QB room in 2023

Carson Wentz counted for over $28 million against the salary cap of the Washington Commanders in 2022. Washington released Wentz in March, and the Commanders were clearly heading in a different direction in 2023.

After a strong performance in his first and only NFL start, Sam Howell would have the opportunity to head into the offseason as Washington’s “QB1.”

The Commanders weren’t handing the starting job to Howell, though. Therefore, they signed veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency to compete with Howell while also mentoring him. Both quarterbacks finished the offseason program strong, but Howell did enough to enter training camp still as the “QB1.”

Instead of Washington inquiring about every veteran quarterback available via trade this offseason, the franchise was going in a cheaper direction in 2023. Was it because of the pending ownership change or all about the franchise’s belief in Howell?

Ideally, the Commanders hope Howell wins the job while still on his rookie deal, allowing them to retain other key players at higher salary numbers.

Therefore, Washington has one of the cheaper QB rooms in the NFL for 2023.

We’ve compiled a list of individual quarterbacks who will have a higher salary-cap number than Washington’s entire QB room in 2023. Some have ridiculous cap numbers [Ryan Tannehill], while others aren’t even starting [Zach Wilson].

Brissett [$8.5 million] and Howell [$960K] combine for less than $9.5 million against Washington’s salary cap in 2023.

All salary numbers via Over the Cap. While Jake Fromm and Tim DeMorat are on the 90-man offseason roster, neither are on the Top 51 salaries that count against the salary cap.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $39,693,381

2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17)

2023 salary cap number: $36,600,000

3. Jared Goff, Lions

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16). Syndication: Detroit Free Press

2023 salary cap number: $30,975,000

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $26,832,647

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $23,800,000

6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8). Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $22,150,000

7. Russell Wilson, Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $22,000,000

8. Daniel Jones, Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $21,750,000

9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $20,250,000

10. Matt Stafford, Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $20,000,000

11. Deshaun Watson, Browns

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Casey Toohill #95 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap number: $19,057,000

12. Josh Allen, Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $18,636,281

13. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Kyler Murray. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $16,007,000

14. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $11,515,043

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $10,100,000

16. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $10,034,587

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $9,633,093

18. Zach Wilson, Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2). Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

2023 salary cap number: $9,586,549

