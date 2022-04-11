18 potential prospects for the Patriots at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots are slated to pick at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and Bill Belichick is liable to try just about anything. New England has seven picks, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested the team wants to focus on building their talent through the draft. So it seems unlikely Belichick will ship off any more draft capital for veterans after he traded a 2023 third-round pick for receiver DeVante Parker. But Belichick is hardly cemented into his draft slot. He has a propensity to move around, occasionally moving up to chase one of his favorite prospects — but, more often, moving back in the draft to target value.

With that in mind, we took a look at the best prospects for the Patriots. I considered who will be available around 21st overall — while also considering the team’s perceived needs. Here’s a look.

Receivers

Jameson Williams, Alabama: Williams might be my favorite player for the Patriots in this entire draft. He projects naturally as a true WR1, and while he wouldn’t normally slide to 21st overall, he suffered with an ACL injury at the end of last season. His quick recovery from the injury has started to quiet the chatter about Williams sliding to the Patriots. But if he does, he’d fill a massive point of need — and he should be Mac Jones’ favorite wideout for years to come.

Chris Olave, Ohio State: Here’s another great fit for the Patriots offense. Olave compares best to Commanders receivers Terry McLaurin, with a rare blend of elite athleticism and technical abilities as a route runner. Olave is arguably a better fit for the Patriots than his teammate Garrett Wilson, who is likely to go in the top 10 picks. Olave would plug and play.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas: Burks might just be available at 21st overall because of a disappointing combine performance. He’s a versatile weapon, almost in the same vein as Cordarrelle Patterson and Deebo Samuel. But that might not be the type of player the Patriots chase in the first round. They might find a player in the later rounds or in free agency (like Ty Montgomery) rather than making a risky pick for a player that might be a schematic misfit.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State: Back to a smaller, speedier receiver: Dotson. He checks many of the boxes the Patriots want out of a receiver (separates, catches well, plays inside and outside, performed well in big games against top-end opponents). The one shortcoming is his 3-cone drill. Dotson might spend most of his NFL career in the slot, where the Patriots like their receivers to run sub-7-second times in the 3-cone. Dotson ran it in 7.28 seconds, a pretty poor number for someone who looked much quicker on film.

Offensive line

Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa: Since we’re talking about the 3-cone drill, Penning (6-foot-7, 325 pounds) ran it faster (7.25) than Doston. That’s insane. Penning is one of the feistiest blockers in this draft class. He appears ready for the NFL on Day 1, even after playing at a lower level of competition. But the Patriots likely wouldn’t need him to play right away, and so he could work to develop some of the inconsistencies in his game.

Bernhard Raimann, tackle, Central Michigan: He could make for a tricky projection after moving from tight end to tackle in 2020. He was quite good in his time at tackle, and with impressive athletics, should continue on that upward trajectory in the NFL. Both Raimann and Penning are bigger projections than other offensive linemen in this class. But because the Patriots have two starting tackles, they can afford to take the time to develop these players in Year 1 so they’re ready to start at left tackle in Year 2.

Zion Johnson, guard, Boston College: The Patriots need a guard who can start immediately. That’s exactly what Johnson can do for New England. The Patriots know they need another guard. They chased Ryan Bates in free agency, which means they’re probably not done at the position. If they can’t find an option in free agency, Johnson would be an outstanding fit in the draft.

Kenyon Green, guard, Texas A&M: If the Patriots want a dominant, run-blocking guard for their offensive line — after losing Shaq Mason, who was just that — New England can nab Green. With both these guards, the Patriots will have to weigh high-impact starters against potentially upgrading a premium position (like receiver, tackle or cornerback). I’d bet the Patriots find a guard in free agency over the next few weeks and draft another in the mid-rounds.

Defensive back

Kaiir Elam, Florida: Elam is a big, physical player and because there are so many good cornerbacks, the Patriots might even be able to trade back in the first round — perhaps a team greedy for a receiver — to get more picks and still land a potential CB1. He’s 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. That, combined with impressive film from the SEC, is what makes him so tempting at the back end of the first round.

Trent McDuffie, Washington: McDuffie is more versatile than he gets credit for. He can play both outside and inside, a quality that might appeal to Belichick as he brings a first-year defensive back up to speed in what appears to be a zone-heavy defense in 2022. Though he’s on the smaller side, he isn’t a liability in any way. From NFL.com: “He lacks lockdown traits but has lockdown talent and his competitive energy is contagious.”

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson: Speaking of zone coverage, Booth excelled in it in college, and could be a plug-and-play cornerback in New England. He will need to develop in man coverage if the Patriots want him to be a shutdown cornerback. So that would be the focal point for Booth’s development — and the clear path to justifying his selection at 21.

Dax Hill, safety, Michigan: He’s one of the more versatile players in the draft and his athleticism is off the charts. Maybe he plays safety — not technically a premium position — but Hill would be a compelling replacement for Devin McCourty. If Belichick wants a dangerous option at the back end of his secondary for at least five more years, Hill would be a great option — with one year as McCourty’s understudy.

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean, Georgia: It’s easy to see why NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein compared Dean to Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin Bush. Dean is undersized but electric, with impressive closing speed and a unique knack for making big plays. He’s the perfect do-it-all linebacker for Belichick, who has badly needed speed in the interior of his defense.

Devin Lloyd, Utah: Lloyd makes me think of Jamie Collins. The Utah linebacker is thinner but has a similar versatility. Lloyd played receiver, so he as freakish physical tools and is only beginning to bulk up. But that’s the kind of linebacker that’s going to excel in today’s NFL.

Defensive line

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: You don’t see many players come out of the draft that are this big (6-foot-3, 305 pound), this athletic (4.77-second 40-yard dash and a 111-inch broad jump), this determined (a relentless, high-effort player) and this productive in the SEC (39 tackles, seven for loss with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in 14 starts). You can bet Belichick values a defensive lineman like Wyatt.

Travis Jones, NT, UConn: If Belichick wants a nose tackle, Jones is that guy. He’s 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds and uses all that size and speed to eat space in the middle of the defense. He’d go a long way in solidifying New England’s leaky run defense.

Boye Mafe, DE/OLB, Minnesota: The question with Mafe is whether the Patriots want a project. He is a unique athlete who needs plenty of coaching. If the Patriots help Mafe develop better technique, he’d likely be on his way to being one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass-rushers. But if he cannot make those fixes, he may never crack into the starting rotation.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: There’s no one thing that Karlaftis does particularly well, except for power rushing the quarterback. But his effectiveness at that — and his all-around solid work as a run defender — should be enough to tempt the Patriots in Round 1 if he’s on the board.

