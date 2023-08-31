18 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class B football in 2023
A pair of first-team all-state selections from two-time defending state champion Maine-Endwell highlights a talented crop of returning players in Section 4 Class B football in 2023.
Maine-Endwell's Adam DeSantis, who was New York's Co-Player of the Year in Class B last season, and teammate Tanner Burlingame were joined on the Class B all-state first team by Windsor's Mason McCombs, who is back for his senior season.
Also returning are a pair of all-state picks from Norwich: Gabe Blenis (third team) and Holden Ryan (fourth team).
Here are 18 Class B Players to Watch from Section 4 in 2023 based on input from coaches.
Tyler John Adams, Chenango Valley, quarterback, Sr.
Caden Atkinson, Chenango Valley, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Gabe Blenis, Norwich, lineman, Sr.
Peyton Brzozowy, Johnson City, quarterback, Sr.
Tanner Burlingame, Maine-Endwell, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.
Adam DeSantis, Maine-Endwell, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.
Steven Dowdall, Norwich, quarterback, Jr.
Jack Hennessey, Maine-Endwell, kicker/punter, Sr.
Ben Kresge, Chenango Valley, Soph.
Mason McCombs, Windsor, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Felix Morales, Johnson City, running back/linebacker, Jr.
Austyn Nyschot, Maine-Endwell, quarterback/defensive back, Sr.
Sam Ross, Johnson City, offensive tackle/defensive tackle, Jr.
Holden Ryan, Norwich, running back, Sr.
Avery Tomm, Chenango Valley, defensive back, Jr.
Ashton Werner, Windsor, quarterback/defensive back, Jr.
Dom Weaver, Windsor, running back/linebacker, Sr.
Jami Williams, Chenango Valley, receiver/defensive back, Sr.
