Here are the 18 players Florida football will honor for Senior Night before No. 5 FSU

Florida football will honor 18 seniors before its showdown with rival No. 5 Florida State at The Swamp.

Of note, a handful of players being honored, including redshirt junior defensive back Jaydon Hill and redshirt cornerback Jalen Kimber, have eligibility remaining and could return to the Florida Gators next season if they choose.

"This will be their last opportunity to play at The Swamp," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "And certainly, this is a group that's done a lot of good in their time. We've seen a lot of growth out of a lot of these young people."

The loudest ovation will likely go to senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has become a fan favorite since transferring from Arizona State in 2022. In two seasons at UF, Pearsall has 97 catches for 1,609 yards and 12 TDs (9 receiving, 3 rushing).

Pearsall said the expects a number of family of members to make the trip to attend Saturday night's ceremony. Asked how emotional it could get, Pearsall responded: "I'm an emotional passionate dude. So, tears might come out. That just shows the passion and love I have for this game, and I know all the work I've put in playing football. I've been playing this game since I was seven years old. There's been a lot of work that's come to this, brought me to this very moment. So, I think that's what brings that emotion, that passion for sure."

2023 Senior Day Participants

Eddie Battle, RB

Daniel Cross WR

Kingsley Eguakun, C

Jaydon Hill DB

Lyndell Hudson II OL

Jaelin Humphries DL

Carlson Joseph RB

Jalen Kimber CB

Micah Leon QB

Micah Mazzccua OL

Teradja Mitchell LB

Jonathan Odom TE

Ricky Pearsall WR

Justin Pelic LB

Jacob Watkins P

Ja'Markis Weston S

Dante Zanders TE

Keon Zipperer TE

