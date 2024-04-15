18-year-old has ‘no doubts’ he’ll be on a podium in Paris

(NEXSTAR) – 18-year-old Ezra Frech said he has “no doubts” that he will be standing at the top of the podium at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The track and field standout from Los Angeles, California will compete in the 100m, High Jump and Long Jump this summer in Paris.

“There’s no reason to be nervous or worried or concerned when you already know what’s going to happen. I’m just going to win, it’s as simple as that,” Frech said.

Frech was born with congenital limb differences. He’s missing his left knee and left fibula, and fingers on his left hand. At 11 months, he received his first prosthetic leg.

He competed in his first Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Frech’s passion for sports ultimately led him to create Angel City Sports and the Angel City Games, an annual, multi-sport competition for children, adults, wounded warriors, and elite athletes with disabilities.

