This 18-year-old feels blessed to join high school football team with his four brothers on it

GRAFTON — Jarius Williams is just happy to be here.

After playing his freshman year at St. John’s High and then two seasons at Murdock, Williams suited up for his first football game with St. Bernard’s on Saturday as a high school senior.

And the 5-foot-10, 155-pound running back didn’t waste much time making a good first impression with his new team.

Shortly after coughing up a fumble late in the third quarter, Williams rushed up the right side untouched on the Bernardians’ next offensive play for a 74-yard touchdown to all but seal a 22-13 win over Blackstone Valley Tech at Grafton High.

St. Bernard's Jarius Williams gets past Valley Tech's Cameron Burdick.

What makes his debut with the private Catholic school in Fitchburg even more special is the fact that Williams gets to share the gridiron with his four brothers, who all play varsity football for St. Bernard’s.

“I’ve been to like three different high schools throughout my high school career and I’m ending it with my brothers and this team and this is an awesome team,” Williams, 18, said. “That touchdown was just nice, not going to lie.”

“We needed a quick running back who can move like he can,” St. Bernard’s senior captain Quinn Carlson said. “And I bet he loves playing with us and playing with his brothers.”

Business is Boomin’ for St. Bernard’s 🏈 pic.twitter.com/HoMlF7L88u — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 9, 2023

St. Bernard’s handles first step in quest to return to Gillette

Fresh off a loss to West Boylston in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium last fall, St. Bernard’s was eager to get back out on the football field Saturday.

With humid temperatures reaching the mid 80s, the Bernardians and Beavers got off to sluggish starts on offense, until St. Bernard’s senior quarterback Salvatore “Salvi” Bilotta connected with Carlson for a 44-yard TD pass to make it 6-0 with 19.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

St. Bernard's quarterback Salvatore Bilotta rolls out to the left and passes on the run after getting past Valley Tech's Aiden Bailer.

Valley Tech responded midway through the second quarter when junior QB Alex Vosburgh found senior captain Adam Fransen for a 19-yard touchdown toss as the Beavers a took one-point advantage into halftime after the PAT kick.

“We hung around all game (and) came out of the half with a lead,” BVT coach Anthony Landini said.

St. Bernard’s, however, took control at the start of the second half. Bilotta scored on a 12-yard QB scamper on fourth-and-4 before his 2-point conversion pass to Carlson gave his team a 14-7 lead with 8:25 left in the third quarter.

This 12-yard run from St. Bernard’s QB Salvatore Bilotta on 4th-and-4 gives the Bernardians a 14-7 lead over BVT early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/kJQtej0edg — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 9, 2023

“I know if I put it in a spot where (Carlson) can catch it,” Bilotta said, “he’ll come down with the ball.”

Both teams then swapped turnovers for the rest of the quarter — with fatigue playing a major factor in the muggy conditions — prior to the Williams fumble.

Yet when Williams received the carry on the very next offensive play for St. Bernard’s — following BVT’s own lost fumble — the newest member of the team made sure he didn’t lose the ball as his long TD run gave the Bernardians a 15-point lead with 11:38 to play, after the 2-point conversion.

On the first play after a fumble recovery on defense, St. Bernard’s senior Jairus Williams rushes 74 yards for a touchdown to give the Bernardians a 22-7 lead over BVT. Here is Williams getting congratulated afterward. pic.twitter.com/seoNQtXtGH — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 9, 2023

Soon after Williams returned to the sideline, he told teammates and coaches: “I got it back for you guys. Sorry for fumbling.”

“(Williams) is a great kid that’s completely fell right into our environment here and he gives so much to everybody else, and I was happy for him,” St. Bernard’s coach Tom Bingham said. “But I was not surprised he got the corner, and nobody was going to catch him because that’s what competitors do.”

St. Bernard's Jarius Williams escapes from a diving tackle attempt from Valley Tech's Chris Jopinner.

Severe weather continues to delay high school games in Mass.

A little over five minutes later, BVT’s Vosburgh and Fransen connected for another touchdown toss — this time from 30 yards — to cut the deficit to 22-13 with 6:24 to play before a lightning delay forced both teams to take cover together in the Grafton High gymnasium for 30 minutes.

“That was very awkward,” Bingham said.

Both BVT and St. Bernard’s in the Grafton High gym waiting out the lightning delay. pic.twitter.com/eRchXQRIOi — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 9, 2023

When play resumed, St. Bernard’s held on for the final six-plus minutes for the nine-point victory, and the Bernardians were happy to walk away with a win.

“Honestly, today was a success because we came out with a W,” Carlson said.

Caught up with 2 senior captains from St. Bernand’s in QB Salvi Bilotta (left) and WR Quinn Carlson (@qcarlson4) following the Bernardians’ big 22-13 win over BVT today. pic.twitter.com/OqZPM8mIB7 — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) September 9, 2023

Before boarding the bus back to school, players and coaches from St. Bernard’s joined together in a huddle for a prayer in the near end zone.

For Jarius Williams, it’s a blessing to join St. Bernard’s — and his four younger brothers — for his final year of high school football this fall.

“I'm happy to be here,” Williams said.

— Contact Tommy Cassell at tcassell@telegram.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tommycassell44.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jarius Williams helps St. Bernard's football beat BVT in his debut