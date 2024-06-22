18-year-old expected to be first team signing if £19m deal goes through according to top journalist

Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman is expected to be a signing for Chelsea’s first team if a deal for the 18-year-old goes through, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Blues are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Villa that would see them sign the teenager for £19m, and become their second summer signing after Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea pulled out of a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, despite identifying the Frenchman as their main transfer target due to the finances of the deal being beyond their reach, but seem to have wasted little time in adding to their squad.

Kellyman expected to be a first team signing

Before a deal can be completed for Kellyman it’s been reported the final details between clubs and player still need to be sorted, with the player needing to complete a medical and agree on personal terms.

It’s unsure what Chelsea’s plan would be for Kellyman, given the wealth of attacking options at the club but Kinsella has reported the plan is for him to be a first team signing if the deal goes through.

He took to X.com and said:

“Kellyman is expected to be a signing for Chelsea’s first team if the deal goes through.”

Kellyman joined Villa from the Derby academy two years ago, and penned a long term contract with the Midlands outfit last October.

The teenager made two appearances in the Premier League last season, and made his debut in the defeat against Manchester City in April.

With this news it appears Kellyman could either be the back-up striker to Nicolas Jackson or the wide player Chelsea are looking to add in this window.

It appears this deal though would end Chelsea’s pursuit of Jhon Duran, but the club do still have strong interest in Samu Omorodion despite reportedly having three bids rejected for the 20-year-by Atletico Madrid.