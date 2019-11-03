When the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) play USC (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12), not only will a national audience be keeping a close eye on it, but so will the NFL.

A total of 18 scouts are attending the game.

Senior Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is widely expected to be among the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, but the talent doesn't end there.

Senior linebacker Troy Dye, senior offensive linemen Shane Lemieux, Jake Hanson, Calvin Throckmorton and Dallas Warmack are also among some of the players that have caught attention from scouts.

Then on USC, their offense fields what Oregon coach Mario Cristobal claimed was a trio of "first-round wide receivers."

18 NFL Scouts in LA for Oregon vs USC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest