These are the 18 must-have apps every Charlottean needs to navigate the city

Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, bringing in new residents from all over the world. Whether this has been your forever home or you’re new to the city, there seems to be a mobile app for almost everything to help you navigate the area.

From booking transportation to finding pet care to scoping out new restaurants, several platforms are designed just for Charlotte residents.

Here’s a guide to local mobile apps that are useful for anyone living in Charlotte, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Cost: Free.

This local laundry and dry-cleaning company will pick up, clean, and deliver your clothing within 24 hours. Schedule a ‘laundry day’ in the app, and the company will take care of the rest. You can sign up for one-time or recurring pickups for your clothes.

Cost: Free

Stay in the know on the Carolina Panthers with the official team app that updates breaking news, live press conferences, and highlights. You can also access game tickets, navigate the stadium and play games.

Cost: Free

CATS-Pass is the official mobile app for the Charlotte Area Transit System. Riders can plan and pay for trips and view bus routes and arrival times for LYNX Blue Line and the CityLYNX Gold Line.

Cost: Free

Get breaking news alerts on Charlotte’s hockey team, find game tickets, and listen to live games on the go. When you’re at a game, you can use this app to order food and merchandise and participate in silent auctions without leaving your seat.

Cost: Free

Stay up to date with the Charlotte Football Club on their official app. Aside from breaking news, it includes everything you need for match day, like tickets, mobile ordering, and more.

Charlotte FCs Ben Bender mingles with fans as he is crowned Man of the Match after the teams win, 2-0, over the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Cost: Free

This is the City of Charlotte’s service request and information app that offers a new way to interact with CharMeck 311. You can check when your trash will get picked up, schedule a bulky trash pickup, report a pothole, request a new traffic signal, and more.

Story continues

Cost: Free

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s app allows you to stay on top of your trip with all flight information. You can book parking, get flight status updates, use indoor navigation to move quickly through the airport, and more.

Cost: Free

Browse books at your local library from your phone with the CMLibrary app from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. You can also use the app to scan the barcode of any book to determine which branches have it. The app also has a feature to reserve books, register for events and pay fees.

Cost: Free

Connect to The Charlotte Observer for news from around the Carolinas. You can get real-time updates from the official app from politics to sports and entertainment.

Cost: Free.

Want to ride in style around the city? The world’s first luxury rideshare membership company, based in Charlotte, allows you to book rides with the company’s drivers in luxury cars like Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Maybach.

The world’s first luxury ride share membership company is rolling out in Charlotte.

Cost: Free

The Charlotte Hornets app has everything you need for game day and all events at the Spectrum Center. The app allows access to tickets, concessions, merchandise and more for games and other events.

Cost: Free

Learn and explore the history of the city’s people and places with the immersive augmented reality app from the the Levine Museum of the New South. It is designed to take you through the Brooklyn neighborhood, once the largest Black community in the Carolinas. It also allows users to collect achievements and redeem rewards at Black-owned businesses.

The knowCLT app designed by the Levine Museum of the New South displays Second Ward High where it used to be. The app utilizes GPS immersive technology for a walking tour of the former Black neighborhood of Brooklyn in Charlotte.

Weather apps

Cost: Free

Charlotte’s local TV stations have weather apps available to track daily area forecasts. Each local news affiliate --Queen City News, Spectrum News, WBTV, WCCB, W,CNC and WSOC-TV -- have apps available for download.

Cost: Free

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s interactive public safety mobile app gives residents updated information on police activity, emergencies and crime in any neighborhood. You’re also able to share real-time information regarding incidents with others.

A new app lets users see where crime is happening in their neighborhoods and across the county.

Cost: Free

Sign up for this restaurant membership club to try out two local restaurants each month. Offline members get up to $25 for each restaurant along with exclusive events around town. Membership is $13 per month.

Cost: Free

This is a great resource for navigating Charlotte’s mountain bike trails. The app helps you find trails based on your riding level and also includes local bike shops and post-ride restaurants to check out. It also includes alerts about trail openings and closures.

Cost: Free. Service fees vary.

Pet owners can book daycare, boarding, dog walks and more through Skiptown’s app. The pet-friendly park and bar has professionals on-site 24/7. The app allows you to book services and stay up to date on your pet while they’re away.

Skiptown has outdoor areas for dogs and humans to relax and spread out.

Cost: Free.

From a basic wash to a full car detail, this North Carolina-based company offers a wide variety of car care services from home or work. Once you schedule an appointment through the app, the Spiffy team will send someone to take care of any issues. Customers can pay for services through the app.