18 Michigan football players invited to NFL scouting combine

Last offseason, former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that the Wolverines could break the NFL draft record set by Georgia when 15 former Bulldogs were selected. People snickered, and thought it a ridiculous statement. However, an early indication suggests that Harbaugh could be correct in his prediction.

On Tuesday, the official list of NFL scouting combine invitations went out, and it’s usually a pretty good sign of which players will be drafted by NFL teams. And the maize and blue are leading the way, as expected, with 18 former Michigan football players invited to attend the tryout in Indianapolis in late February.

The official list of Michigan football invitees:

Of those invited, there are no surprises. There are a few left out, however, with safety Quinten Johnson, kicker James Turner, and defensive tackle Cam Goode having not received invites.

