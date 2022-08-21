18 injured Giants won’t play vs. Bengals

When general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll took control of the New York Giants, they vowed to cap the team’s injury issues.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

In fact, the Giants’ injury woes seem to be as bad as ever. They’re so injury-riddled entering Week 2 of the preseason that they’ll be without more than two dozen players on Sunday night, including 18 non-injured reserve and non-PUP players.

The 18 players already ruled out, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, are as follows:

In addition to that unbelievable tally, the Giants will also be without the following players:

And the only reason that list isn’t even longer than it already is, is because the Giants waived wide receiver Austin Proehl and cornerback Jarren Williams with injury settlements, and terminated the contract of offensive lineman Matt Gono (neck).

The Giants will start their sixth center (Max Garcia) against the Bengals on Sunday night and are so depleted along the offensive line that Daboll has had second thoughts playing quarterback Daniel Jones and his other starters.

“We’re revisiting it based on some of the stuff that happened,” Daboll told reporters. “I’d like to play as many guys as we can. I think we have to sit down as a staff and revisit it.

“At this point I do (expect Jones to play) but we’re gonna talk about it. We’re a little big banged up up front.”

As many things change in East Rutherford, so many stay the same.

