18 Healthy Toddler Snacks For Your Little One

Best Life

For kids of the '80s, there were few teen icons whose popularity rivaled that of Molly Ringwald. Best known for her starring roles in John Hughes classics Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and The Breakfast Club, she was beloved for her relatable portrayal of the American teen—as well as her undeniable girl-next-door charm.Fast forward 35 years to present day, and the actor is now a mother to three teens herself. Having married author and actor Panio Gianopoulos, the couple now share 12-year-old