18 Healthy Toddler Snacks For Your Little One

  • <p>Taking care of a toddler means having a constant array of snacks on hand. Toddlers might have small stomachs, but they have huge appetites, especially when it comes to snacking between meals... so much so, that coming up with creative, easy, homemade snacks several times a day can quickly become exhausting and overwhelming. When you're too busy to put something together yourself, or your child just isn't the mood for sliced fruit, opting for a prepackaged snack is your best bet. These snacks are easy to take on the go, can be thrown in a diaper bag for "emergency" hangry situations, and make your life a little bit easier.</p><p>The trick is finding prepackaged snacks that are healthy and low in sugar, but also toddler taste bud approved (which is easier said than done!). Some tots will eat anything, others are a lot more picky. They might absolutely love one snack one day, and refuse to eat it another, which is why it's always a good to keep a large stock of a variety of snacks on hand. The following options are healthy, full of great ingredients, low in sugar and fats, and delicious. </p>
    1/19

    18 Healthy Toddler Snacks For Your Little One

    Taking care of a toddler means having a constant array of snacks on hand. Toddlers might have small stomachs, but they have huge appetites, especially when it comes to snacking between meals... so much so, that coming up with creative, easy, homemade snacks several times a day can quickly become exhausting and overwhelming. When you're too busy to put something together yourself, or your child just isn't the mood for sliced fruit, opting for a prepackaged snack is your best bet. These snacks are easy to take on the go, can be thrown in a diaper bag for "emergency" hangry situations, and make your life a little bit easier.

    The trick is finding prepackaged snacks that are healthy and low in sugar, but also toddler taste bud approved (which is easier said than done!). Some tots will eat anything, others are a lot more picky. They might absolutely love one snack one day, and refuse to eat it another, which is why it's always a good to keep a large stock of a variety of snacks on hand. The following options are healthy, full of great ingredients, low in sugar and fats, and delicious.

  • <p><strong>Amara</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MMRZK7R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These freeze-dried yogurt melts are made with less than five organic ingredients, with no added sugars, preservatives, or sweeteners. They're easy for even young toddlers to eat, since they basically just melt in their mouth, and they're shelf-stable, so toddlers can get a little bit of yogurt into their diet even on-the-go. </p>
    2/19

    Yogurt Melts

    Amara

    amazon.com

    $29.94

    Shop Now

    These freeze-dried yogurt melts are made with less than five organic ingredients, with no added sugars, preservatives, or sweeteners. They're easy for even young toddlers to eat, since they basically just melt in their mouth, and they're shelf-stable, so toddlers can get a little bit of yogurt into their diet even on-the-go.

  • <p><strong>That's it.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YTJFLGT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you can't give them fresh fruit, That's it. bars are basically the next best thing. Made of only two types of fruit and no added sugars, these are super straightforward. The mini fruit bars are perfect for tiny hands and mouths, and are easy to tote around anywhere. </p>
    3/19

    Mini Fruit Bars Variety (24 Pack)

    That's it.

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    When you can't give them fresh fruit, That's it. bars are basically the next best thing. Made of only two types of fruit and no added sugars, these are super straightforward. The mini fruit bars are perfect for tiny hands and mouths, and are easy to tote around anywhere.

  • <p><strong>Stonyfield Organic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>1.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072ZTYGD6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yogurt can be a really important source of protein for little kids, and in pouch form, it's much less messy and much more convenient. This Stonyfield Organic pouch makes it easy to sneak some veggies into their diet as well (and they'll never know). These are made with very low sugar as well, and if you would prefer low-fat milk instead, they have those too. </p>
    4/19

    Kids Pear Spinach Mango Whole Milk Yogurt Pouch

    Stonyfield Organic

    amazon.com

    1.49

    Shop Now

    Yogurt can be a really important source of protein for little kids, and in pouch form, it's much less messy and much more convenient. This Stonyfield Organic pouch makes it easy to sneak some veggies into their diet as well (and they'll never know). These are made with very low sugar as well, and if you would prefer low-fat milk instead, they have those too.

  • <p><strong>Once Upon a Farm</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>2.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072L8819H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These refrigerated pouches are cold-pressed to lock in nutrients and flavors for a delicious homemade puree taste. These have a very fresh taste and they're easy to eat, so they work as an excellent healthy toddler snack. They come in a bunch of different flavors, including non-dairy smoothie options, and are packed with fruits and veggies, but nothing else.</p>
    5/19

    Organic Green Kale & Apples Pouch

    Once Upon a Farm

    amazon.com

    2.99

    Shop Now

    These refrigerated pouches are cold-pressed to lock in nutrients and flavors for a delicious homemade puree taste. These have a very fresh taste and they're easy to eat, so they work as an excellent healthy toddler snack. They come in a bunch of different flavors, including non-dairy smoothie options, and are packed with fruits and veggies, but nothing else.

  • <p><strong>RXBAR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085FTCCNC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>RX Kids bars are a satisfying, filling snack. They're made with four core ingredients (dates, whole grain oats, egg whites, and coconut oil), as well as a few simple ingredients for flavors kids will love (like fruit or chocolate). There's no added sugar and five grams of protein, they're small enough for little hands, and they taste great. </p>
    6/19

    Kids Protein Snack Bar

    RXBAR

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    RX Kids bars are a satisfying, filling snack. They're made with four core ingredients (dates, whole grain oats, egg whites, and coconut oil), as well as a few simple ingredients for flavors kids will love (like fruit or chocolate). There's no added sugar and five grams of protein, they're small enough for little hands, and they taste great.

  • <p><strong>Lesserevil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Q66HNCG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These crunchy snacks are a great alternative to chips. They're grain free, gluten-free, and vegan, and they're made with organic ingredients you can feel good about. They come in tiny shapes that toddlers will love playing with (and eating), and they're a secret source of veggies.</p>
    7/19

    Organic Veggie Blend Lil' Puffs

    Lesserevil

    amazon.com

    $3.49

    Shop Now

    These crunchy snacks are a great alternative to chips. They're grain free, gluten-free, and vegan, and they're made with organic ingredients you can feel good about. They come in tiny shapes that toddlers will love playing with (and eating), and they're a secret source of veggies.

  • <p><strong>Nature's Bakery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MHTDSWE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of these Nature's Bakery Fig Bars as a healthier alternative to something like Fig Newtons - they're made with good-for-you ingredients and they're delicious. There's no cholesterol, GMOs, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors. They're small but filling, and they're just sweet enough. They're so good that you may end up grabbing a few for yourself! </p>
    8/19

    Whole Wheat Fig Bars

    Nature's Bakery

    amazon.com

    $18.55

    Shop Now

    Think of these Nature's Bakery Fig Bars as a healthier alternative to something like Fig Newtons - they're made with good-for-you ingredients and they're delicious. There's no cholesterol, GMOs, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial flavors. They're small but filling, and they're just sweet enough. They're so good that you may end up grabbing a few for yourself!

  • <p><strong>GoGo SqueeZ</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C37KZQD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Applesauce is always a great snack (or side) option for toddlers. GoGo SqueeZ packets are a perfect on-the-go pick. They're unsweetened and made with no high fructose corn syrup, and they're also nut-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. They come in conveniently portable BPA-free squeezable pouches, and there are a variety of flavors your little one will love. </p>
    9/19

    Fruit on the Go Variety Pack

    GoGo SqueeZ

    amazon.com

    $23.95

    Shop Now

    Applesauce is always a great snack (or side) option for toddlers. GoGo SqueeZ packets are a perfect on-the-go pick. They're unsweetened and made with no high fructose corn syrup, and they're also nut-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. They come in conveniently portable BPA-free squeezable pouches, and there are a variety of flavors your little one will love.

  • <p><strong>Hippeas </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BNP49TB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These Hippeas are a delicious and healthy alternative to chips. They're made of chickpeas, so they're filling and satisfying, and they're also organic, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and made with no peanuts, tree nuts, or soy. They have lots of protein and fiber, and they taste amazing.</p>
    10/19

    Organic Chickpea Puffs + Variety Pack

    Hippeas

    amazon.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    These Hippeas are a delicious and healthy alternative to chips. They're made of chickpeas, so they're filling and satisfying, and they're also organic, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and made with no peanuts, tree nuts, or soy. They have lots of protein and fiber, and they taste amazing.

  • <p><strong>MadeGood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.32</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01H4LF9NA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These allergy-friendly and very tasty granola minis are sort of like a version of healthy and delicious cookies. They're packed with nutrients that deliver a full serving of vegetables, and they're organic, nut-free, and non-GMO. The small bags are so easy to take with you wherever you're going. You can also add them to your kid's yogurt for some crunch.</p>
    11/19

    Chocolate Chip Granola Minis

    MadeGood

    amazon.com

    $29.32

    Shop Now

    These allergy-friendly and very tasty granola minis are sort of like a version of healthy and delicious cookies. They're packed with nutrients that deliver a full serving of vegetables, and they're organic, nut-free, and non-GMO. The small bags are so easy to take with you wherever you're going. You can also add them to your kid's yogurt for some crunch.

  • <p><strong>Harvest Snaps</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V1CRY32?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your toddler will love biting into these super crunchy snacks that have a mildly sweet and salty taste that is totally irresistible. In small bags, they make a convenient snack, and they're lower in sodium with more fiber than your typical bag of potato chips.</p>
    12/19

    Snapea Crisps Lightly Salted

    Harvest Snaps

    amazon.com

    $9.76

    Shop Now

    Your toddler will love biting into these super crunchy snacks that have a mildly sweet and salty taste that is totally irresistible. In small bags, they make a convenient snack, and they're lower in sodium with more fiber than your typical bag of potato chips.

  • <p><strong>Whisps</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CR654WS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These Whisps Cheese Crisps make it so easy for your little one to enjoy cheese at any time, no matter where you are. These crisps are just baked artisanal cheese with some added herbs and spices to make them extra flavorful, and they're perfectly crunchy and satisfying.</p>
    13/19

    Parmesan & Cheddar Cheese Crisps Variety Pack

    Whisps

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    These Whisps Cheese Crisps make it so easy for your little one to enjoy cheese at any time, no matter where you are. These crisps are just baked artisanal cheese with some added herbs and spices to make them extra flavorful, and they're perfectly crunchy and satisfying.

  • <p><strong>Simple Mills</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QVMPK69?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes your toddler just wants a cookie, and who can blame them? In that case, try these Simple Mills crunchy cookies, which are sweet and satisfy that craving without any questionable ingredients. The variety pack comes in three different fan favorite flavors, and just a few do the trick.</p>
    14/19

    Cookies Variety Pack

    Simple Mills

    amazon.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    Sometimes your toddler just wants a cookie, and who can blame them? In that case, try these Simple Mills crunchy cookies, which are sweet and satisfy that craving without any questionable ingredients. The variety pack comes in three different fan favorite flavors, and just a few do the trick.

  • <p><strong>Cerebelly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F8L118B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another good bar option is Cerebelly Smart Bars, which are made with 10 brain-supporting and veggie-based nutrients, whole grains, clean ingredients, and enough protein and fiber to keep your toddler full for a while. They have a great flavor and are small enough for a little belly.</p>
    15/19

    Organic Strawberry Beet Smart Bars

    Cerebelly

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Shop Now

    Another good bar option is Cerebelly Smart Bars, which are made with 10 brain-supporting and veggie-based nutrients, whole grains, clean ingredients, and enough protein and fiber to keep your toddler full for a while. They have a great flavor and are small enough for a little belly.

  • <p><strong>Bare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0829QQLPB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These apple chips are incredibly straight-forward: they're made of only baked apples, with no artificial ingredients or added oils or preservatives. They're so crunchy and fresh-tasting, and the cinnamon ones have a little added sweetness. These small snack bags are super convenient as well. </p>
    16/19

    Baked Crunchy Apples Fruit Snack Pack

    Bare

    amazon.com

    $18.49

    Shop Now

    These apple chips are incredibly straight-forward: they're made of only baked apples, with no artificial ingredients or added oils or preservatives. They're so crunchy and fresh-tasting, and the cinnamon ones have a little added sweetness. These small snack bags are super convenient as well.

  • <p><strong>Siete</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DSKSML4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Toddlers who love chips and lots of flavor will love these Siete chips, which are flavored with ranch seasonings to make them super tasty. They're also grain-free and dairy-free, made with 100% avocado oil and cassava flour. They're an excellent crunchy snack.</p>
    17/19

    Grain Free Tortilla Chips, Ranch

    Siete

    amazon.com

    $3.99

    Shop Now

    Toddlers who love chips and lots of flavor will love these Siete chips, which are flavored with ranch seasonings to make them super tasty. They're also grain-free and dairy-free, made with 100% avocado oil and cassava flour. They're an excellent crunchy snack.

  • <p><strong>Horizon Organic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000O6EG64?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cheese is a great snack for toddlers since it's packed with protein and calcium. These cheese sticks make eating it fun, especially with the cute packaging, and Horizon dairy products are organic. This cheese is from cows that are given no antibiotics, persistent pesticides, or added hormones, so you can feel good about giving it to your little one.<br></p>
    18/19

    String Cheese, Mozzarella

    Horizon Organic

    amazon.com

    4.99

    Shop Now

    Cheese is a great snack for toddlers since it's packed with protein and calcium. These cheese sticks make eating it fun, especially with the cute packaging, and Horizon dairy products are organic. This cheese is from cows that are given no antibiotics, persistent pesticides, or added hormones, so you can feel good about giving it to your little one.

  • <p><strong>Annie's Homegrown</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076HRWTK2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36163703%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cheddar bunnies are very kid-friendly and have an authentic taste that doesn't make them feel artificial at all. They're made of organic ingredients, like wheat and cheese that is from cows who haven't been treated with rBST. From the real ingredients to the delicious taste to the cute bunny shapes, you can't go wrong.</p>
    19/19

    Organic Cheddar Bunnies Baked Snack Crackers

    Annie's Homegrown

    amazon.com

    $3.82

    Shop Now

    These cheddar bunnies are very kid-friendly and have an authentic taste that doesn't make them feel artificial at all. They're made of organic ingredients, like wheat and cheese that is from cows who haven't been treated with rBST. From the real ingredients to the delicious taste to the cute bunny shapes, you can't go wrong.

Prepackaged definitely doesn't have to mean "not good for you."

Recommended Stories