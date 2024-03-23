What 18 freshman will be at Rutgers football spring practice?
Spring practice opens for Rutgers football next week, kicking off a pivotal time period for the team’s development.
And for no one is it more important than the incoming class of Rutgers freshmen who enrolled early and are already on campus.
Rutgers has a strong recruiting class, featuring multiple four-star players. Most intriguing for Rutgers is how the class features dynamic athletes on both sides of the ball.
Who are the 18 freshmen who have already arrived and are in the program? Below are all the freshmen who are enrolled and participating in spring practice:
Offensive lineman Raynor Andrews
Defensive lineman Aaris Bethea
Wide receiver Ben Black
Wide receiver Isaiah Crumpler
Tight end KJ Duff
Defensive back DK Gilley
Running back Edd Guerrier
Linebacker MJ Johnson
Offensive lineman Kenny Jones
Offensive lineman Carter Kadow
Tight end Monte Keener
Defensive back Kevin Levy
Tight end Matthew Ogunniyi
Linebacker Sam Pilof
Defensive back Kaj Sanders
Quarterback AJ Surace
Defensive back Antonio White Jr.
Running back Gabe Winowich
Spring practice culminates on April 27 with the annual Scarlet-White Game.