What 18 freshman will be at Rutgers football spring practice?

Kristian Dyer
Spring practice opens for Rutgers football next week, kicking off a pivotal time period for the team’s development.

And for no one is it more important than the incoming class of Rutgers freshmen who enrolled early and are already on campus.

Rutgers has a strong recruiting class, featuring multiple four-star players. Most intriguing for Rutgers is how the class features dynamic athletes on both sides of the ball.

Who are the 18 freshmen who have already arrived and are in the program? Below are all the freshmen who are enrolled and participating in spring practice:

  • Offensive lineman Raynor Andrews

  • Defensive lineman Aaris Bethea

  • Wide receiver Ben Black

  • Wide receiver Isaiah Crumpler

  • Tight end KJ Duff

  • Defensive back DK Gilley

  • Running back Edd Guerrier

  • Linebacker MJ Johnson

  • Offensive lineman Kenny Jones

  • Offensive lineman Carter Kadow

  • Tight end Monte Keener

  • Defensive back Kevin Levy

  • Tight end Matthew Ogunniyi

  • Linebacker Sam Pilof

  • Defensive back Kaj Sanders

  • Quarterback AJ Surace

  • Defensive back Antonio White Jr.

  • Running back Gabe Winowich

Spring practice culminates on April 27 with the annual Scarlet-White Game.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire