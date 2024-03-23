What 18 freshman will be at Rutgers football spring practice?

Spring practice opens for Rutgers football next week, kicking off a pivotal time period for the team’s development.

And for no one is it more important than the incoming class of Rutgers freshmen who enrolled early and are already on campus.

Rutgers has a strong recruiting class, featuring multiple four-star players. Most intriguing for Rutgers is how the class features dynamic athletes on both sides of the ball.

Who are the 18 freshmen who have already arrived and are in the program? Below are all the freshmen who are enrolled and participating in spring practice:

Offensive lineman Raynor Andrews

Defensive lineman Aaris Bethea

Wide receiver Ben Black

Wide receiver Isaiah Crumpler

Tight end KJ Duff

Defensive back DK Gilley

Running back Edd Guerrier

Linebacker MJ Johnson

Offensive lineman Kenny Jones

Offensive lineman Carter Kadow

Tight end Monte Keener

Defensive back Kevin Levy

Tight end Matthew Ogunniyi

Linebacker Sam Pilof

Defensive back Kaj Sanders

Quarterback AJ Surace

Defensive back Antonio White Jr.

Running back Gabe Winowich

Spring practice culminates on April 27 with the annual Scarlet-White Game.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire