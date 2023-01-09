18 former Notre Dame players to make the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close over the weekend as the 18-week campaign finished with the Detroit Lions knocking Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from what would have been the final playoff spot in the NFC. Instead, the Seahawks sneak in as the seven seed as the playoffs are set to get underway this Saturday.

Of the 14 teams to make the postseason, 10 of them feature at least one former Notre Dame player on the roster with 18 former Domers in all reaching the postseason. Now, not all 18 of those are on active rosters but they are all current parts of rosters on NFL playoff teams.

So if your favorite NFL squad isn’t playing, who should you root for this NFL postseason? Perhaps one of your favorite former Notre Dame standouts who is participating.

Kevin Austin, Wide Receiver - Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

Aaron Banks, Offensive Guard - San Francisco 49ers

Ian Book, Quarterback - Philadelphia Eagles

Liam Eichenberg, Left Guard - Miami Dolphins

Alohi Gilman, Safety - Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hainsey, Center - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Hamilton, Safety - Baltimore Ravens

Daelin Hayes, Defensive End - Baltimore Ravens (Injured Reserve)

Julian Love, Safety - New York Giants

Zack Martin, Right Guard - Dallas Cowboys

Nick McCloud, Safety - New York Giants

Mike McGlinchey, Right Tackle - San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Rudolph, Tight End - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Harrison Smith, Safety - Minnesota Vikings

Jaylon Smith, Linebacker - New York Giants

Durham Smythe, Tight End - Miami Dolphins

Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle - Baltimore Ravens

Drue Tranquill, Linebacker - Los Angeles Chargers

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire