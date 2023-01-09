18 former Notre Dame players to make the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs
The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close over the weekend as the 18-week campaign finished with the Detroit Lions knocking Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from what would have been the final playoff spot in the NFC. Instead, the Seahawks sneak in as the seven seed as the playoffs are set to get underway this Saturday.
Of the 14 teams to make the postseason, 10 of them feature at least one former Notre Dame player on the roster with 18 former Domers in all reaching the postseason. Now, not all 18 of those are on active rosters but they are all current parts of rosters on NFL playoff teams.
So if your favorite NFL squad isn’t playing, who should you root for this NFL postseason? Perhaps one of your favorite former Notre Dame standouts who is participating.
Kevin Austin, Wide Receiver - Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)
USA TODAY SPORTS
Aaron Banks, Offensive Guard - San Francisco 49ers
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Ian Book, Quarterback - Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Liam Eichenberg, Left Guard - Miami Dolphins
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Alohi Gilman, Safety - Los Angeles Chargers
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Hainsey, Center - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Hamilton, Safety - Baltimore Ravens
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Daelin Hayes, Defensive End - Baltimore Ravens (Injured Reserve)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Julian Love, Safety - New York Giants
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Zack Martin, Right Guard - Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Nick McCloud, Safety - New York Giants
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mike McGlinchey, Right Tackle - San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Rudolph, Tight End - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison Smith, Safety - Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylon Smith, Linebacker - New York Giants
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Durham Smythe, Tight End - Miami Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle - Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Drue Tranquill, Linebacker - Los Angeles Chargers
Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports