18 former NBA players charged with defrauding league health care plan
Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players and one spouse with defrauding the league's health and welfare plan for millions of dollars. Nikki Battiste reports.
Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players and one spouse with defrauding the league's health and welfare plan for millions of dollars. Nikki Battiste reports.
His teammates and the organization continue to say this is not a distraction.
Buckle up for a three-game preseason night in the NBA with the Fast Break.
NEW YORK (AP) Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. ''The defendants' playbook involved fraud and deception,'' U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference after FBI agents across the country arrested 15 ex-players and one of their wives in a three-year conspiracy that authorities say started in 2017. According to an indictment returned in Manhattan federal court, the ex-players teamed up to defraud the supplemental coverage plan by submitting fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.
The Rams' five inactives on Thursday night are all healthy scratches, including Chris Garrett.
Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after Taylor Rapp crashed into him.
The Charlotte Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev rode the Roval and asked drivers for their thoughts on the toughest parts of the track.
Charlotte came out flat and Memphis capitalized early and often.
Sports Pulse: Why Robert Horry made it onto Larry's list
Troy Aikman may have given the Giants some extra motivation against the Cowboys on Sunday.
A 47-year-old Georgina, Ontario woman was handed a 48-month jail sentence and fined $100,000 for defrauding the OMHA of well over $2 million.
As the NBA season prepares to kick off, there are 14 teams with a legitimate shot to take home the championship this season.
Under ideal circumstances, Richard Sherman would be making his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week against the Miami Dolphins. The defending Super Bowl champions signed the three-time All-Pro cornerback to bolster an injury-riddled secondary on Sept. 29, with no intentions of rushing the 33-year-old into the lineup. Five days and three practices later, Sherman not only started but played 58 of 59 snaps in a 19-17 victory at New England.
The NBA is celebrating 75 years.
Texas picked up Brenen Thompson and plenty of social media buzz over the last 24hrs.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
USA TODAY Sports' Larry Stark breaks down the 75 best NBA players in NBA history.
Our panel of 15 voters had all the familar names on their list -- Jordan, LeBron, Magic, Kareem -- but also names that may need an explanation.
Rookie Jalen Green showed clear progress in his second preseason game, but the veteran-laden Heat had too much for the young Rockets.
Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with the federal felony offense of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, in addition to a charge for aggravated identity theft. The players are accused of submitting false invoices to health care providers in a scheme to defraud the collectively bargained Health and Welfare Benefit […]
At this point, the Nets - both management and players - say they want Irving back on the court, but respect his privacy claims. "If he's not on the court, yeah [it would hurt us]. He's one of our best players and one of our leaders," Harden said ...