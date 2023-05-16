18 former Eagles to play against Philadelphia in 2023

The Eagles have the NFL’s most challenging schedule, and they’ll have several high-profile matchups against players that had success in the midnight green.

The NFL schedule construction is a unique process that’s become even more complex thanks to increased parity, spread-out star power, and several dominant teams vying for a Super Bowl every year.

After winning the NFC East, Philadelphia will play the first-place teams in the other three NFC divisions and the Chiefs and Bills.

Based on last year’s standings, the Eagles’ 17-game gauntlet features the league’s most formidable strength of schedule (.566 win percentage).

With training camp fast approaching, here are 18 former Eagles who’ll face off against Philadelphia.

Jordan Hicks, LB, Vikings

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Riley, LB, Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Mills, S, Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Ryan Bates, OL, Buffalo Bills

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Toohill, DE, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Reaves, S, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Clement, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Chiefs

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Will Parks, S, Jets

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Gerry, LB, Washington Commanders

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Javon Hargrave, DT, 49ers

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyzir White, LB, Cardinals

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Zach Pascal, WR, Cardinals

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31), in action against the New York Jets during NFL action Sunday January 08, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

River Cracraft, WR, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reagor, WR, Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire