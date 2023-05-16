18 former Eagles to play against Philadelphia in 2023
The Eagles have the NFL’s most challenging schedule, and they’ll have several high-profile matchups against players that had success in the midnight green.
The NFL schedule construction is a unique process that’s become even more complex thanks to increased parity, spread-out star power, and several dominant teams vying for a Super Bowl every year.
After winning the NFC East, Philadelphia will play the first-place teams in the other three NFC divisions and the Chiefs and Bills.
Based on last year’s standings, the Eagles’ 17-game gauntlet features the league’s most formidable strength of schedule (.566 win percentage).
With training camp fast approaching, here are 18 former Eagles who’ll face off against Philadelphia.
Jordan Hicks, LB, Vikings
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Riley, LB, Dolphins
Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Mills, S, Patriots
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Ryan Bates, OL, Buffalo Bills
Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Casey Toohill, DE, Washington Commanders
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Reaves, S, Washington Commanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Clement, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Chiefs
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Will Parks, S, Jets
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Gerry, LB, Washington Commanders
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Javon Hargrave, DT, 49ers
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Kyzir White, LB, Cardinals
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Zach Pascal, WR, Cardinals
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31), in action against the New York Jets during NFL action Sunday January 08, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
River Cracraft, WR, Miami Dolphins
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Reagor, WR, Vikings
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports