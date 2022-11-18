18 Eagles who could be free agents at the end of 2022 NFL season

The Eagles are 8-1 and roaring towards back-to-back playoff berths, and yet, it’s never too soon for an early look at the key players who’ll be entering free agency.

Philadelphia has 18 guys who could hit the open market and a combined 4 ERFA and RFA’s who’ll be looking to return to the Eagles in some compacity.

Miles Sanders could be playing for his future with the team, while players like James Bradberry, Kyzir White, and Javon Hargrave will look for big paydays.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ 2023 free agents courtesy of Over The Cap.

Fletcher Cox -- void 33

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cox returned on a one-year deal, and his return in 2023 could hinge on his production in a reduced salary and role alongside Jordan Davis and Javon Hargrave.

Javon Hargrave, void -- 30

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After another solid start for the regular season, Hargrave has done enough for a new deal.

James Bradberry -- void 30

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A talented cornerback who has benefited from playing alongside Darius Slay, Bradberry is among the top-rated at his position this season.

Isaac Seumalo -- void, 30

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Jack Driscoll having had success at the position and Philadelphia having plenty of draft capital over the next two years, 2023 could be Seumalo’s final season with the Eagles.

Andre Dillard, UFA, 28

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ 2019 first-round pick, Dillard, will likely move on in free agency, with the potential to land a fair deal with a team looking for an experienced left tackle.

Kyzir White -- void, 27

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year deal, but he’s a strong presence at the WILL linebacker spot and could get the extension he’s looking for.

T.J. Edwards -- void, 27

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Edwards signed a one-year contract extension last season after replacing Eric Wilson and his ability to hold off 2022 third-round pick, Nakobe Dean, will likely dictate his future in Philadelphia.

So far this season, he’s leading the Eagles’ in tackles through nine games.

Boston Scott -- UFA, 28

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Pascal -- UFA, 29

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Colts wide receiver signed a one-year deal to reunite with Nick Sirianni, and he’s worth re-signing in the offseason.

Miles Sanders -- UFA, 26

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest domino of the 2023 free agent class, Sanders has dynamic talent but has never amassed over 1,000 yards rushing in a single season, but he has 710 yards this season on 143 carries with six touchdowns.

Brett Toth -- UFA, 27

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Chachere -- 27

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Gardner Minshew -- UFA, 27



Nyj Vs Phi

Minshew wants to be a starter, and it’ll be interesting to see if he seeks greener pastures or the best backup quarterback job in the league.

Marcus Epps -- UFA, 27

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Another wildcard on the roster, Epps has played himself into a contract extension with a solid first half of the 2022 season.

Robert Quinn, UFA, 33, void

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn had the final two years of his deal voided as part of the trade agreement and he could find a big money deal difficult after his 2022 performance.

Linval Joseph, UFA

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph joined the Eagles to win a championship, and a strong finish is unlikely to have any bearing in 2023.

Ndamukong Suh, UFA

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Suh joined the Eagles to chase a ring, and then he’ll likely return to running his many businesses.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, UFA, 26

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints balked at paying Gardner-Johnson before trading him to Philadelphia, and he’ll now certainly cash in as the league leader in interceptions.

