18 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

We are 18 days away from Penn State football!

Yesterday, we talked about Jaden Dottin, current Nittany Lion who wears number 19. Today, we will learn a little bit more about current number 18, freshman defensive end Davon Townley Jr.

Townley Jr. committed to Penn State in the recruiting class of 2021. He was the 16th member to commit to their 2021 class.

As a recruit, Townley was a pretty popular name out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He received offers from big schools like Arizona State, Florida and Penn State.

Townley joins a list of 16 players of Penn State’s 2021 roster including Kobe King, Kalen King and Nate Bruce.

Towney is another multi-sport athlete who had a productive high school career playing basketball.

In high school, Townley was a two-time team captain. What makes him such a unique player is that he didn’t start high school football until his junior year.

One analyst described Townley as being a physical player for how lean he is at his position. He has received high praise from players and coaches in high school. His high school coach said Townley has the potential to be the next big NFL defensive prospect.

We are 19 days away. Townley joins a class of several players who are looking to start creating their own legacy at State College. It all starts on September 4th at 12pm ET at Camp Randall Stadium.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.