18 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 18 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 18 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 18 is currently worn by tight end Robert Tonyan, who is expected to play a key role on offense. Other players to wear the number include Mike Tomczak, Kyle Orton and Joe Stydahar.
With 18 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 18 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
TE Robert Tonyan: 2023-present
WR Dante Pettis: 2022
WR David Moore: 2022
TE Jesse James: 2021
WR Taylor Gabriel: 2018-19
WR Tre McBride: 2017
WR Micheal Spurlock: 2014
WR Dane Sanzenbacher: 2011-12
QB Kyle Orton: 2005-08
PK Chris Boniol: 1999
QB Steve Stenstrom: 1996-98
WR Greg Primus: 1994
QB Mike Tomczak: 1985-90
QB Joe Barnes: 1974
DB Jerry Moore: 1971-72
QB Ronnie Knox: 1957
C/LB Fred Negus: 1950
FB Joe Osmanski: 1946-49
T/K Joe Stydahar: 1945
HB Adolph Kissell: 1942
T Alec Shellogg: 1939
E Eggs Manske: 1937
G/T Eddie Michaels: 1936
T/E/G Don Murry: 1925-31
G Hunk Anderson: 1922-24
G Dick Barker: 1921
HB Henry Shank: 1920
