18 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 18 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 18 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 18 is currently worn by tight end Robert Tonyan, who is expected to play a key role on offense. Other players to wear the number include Mike Tomczak, Kyle Orton and Joe Stydahar.

With 18 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 18 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

TE Robert Tonyan: 2023-present

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dante Pettis: 2022

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

WR David Moore: 2022

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jesse James: 2021

AP Photo/David Banks

WR Taylor Gabriel: 2018-19

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tre McBride: 2017

Scott Clause/The Advertiser vis USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Micheal Spurlock: 2014

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dane Sanzenbacher: 2011-12

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kyle Orton: 2005-08

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

PK Chris Boniol: 1999

Getty Images

QB Steve Stenstrom: 1996-98

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

WR Greg Primus: 1994

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Mike Tomczak: 1985-90

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Joe Barnes: 1974

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DB Jerry Moore: 1971-72

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ronnie Knox: 1957

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C/LB Fred Negus: 1950

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB Joe Osmanski: 1946-49

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T/K Joe Stydahar: 1945

Photo courtesy of West Virginia University athletics

HB Adolph Kissell: 1942

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T Alec Shellogg: 1939

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

E Eggs Manske: 1937

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

G/T Eddie Michaels: 1936

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T/E/G Don Murry: 1925-31

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

G Hunk Anderson: 1922-24

AP Photo

G Dick Barker: 1921

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

HB Henry Shank: 1920

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire