21 cars in wreck with 10 laps left at Daytona 500

A large wreck involving 21 cars occurred with 10 laps left in the Daytona 500 and resulted in a red flag with 9 laps to go.

The wreck happened entering Turn 3 during a restart and was started when Paul Menard made contact with and turned Matt DiBenedetto, who had led 49 laps.

The wreck also collected defending race winner Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Matt Tifft, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

“It was go time and I was pushing the 95 (DiBenedetto) and looked like he was trying to get to the middle, ” Menard told Fox. “So I tried to get to the outside and just barely hooked him. I wrecked a lot of cars. That was my bad. … I feel bad about that.”

“When they started wrecking in (Turns) 3 and 4 I saw it for a split second,” Ragan told Fox. “Before I could even do anything it looks like I’m underneath the 10 car (Almirola) there looking at his rear end housing.”

Just gonna throw this out there and then call it a day. Nobody hates this worse than we do. We were on the receiving end last weekend and it sucked just as bad. Paul races cleaner than anybody and we sure hate to have been all up in this one. Real sorry it ended this way — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) February 17, 2019





