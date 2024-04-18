18 area players named to 2024 Shrine Bowl rosters

Apr. 18—JAMESTOWN — The 2024 Shrine Bowl rosters are packed with local talent who will participate in the showcase game.

Eighteen football players from area schools were named to the four rosters. The two area schools with the most players in the game are New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock and South Border with four each.

The four Rockets named to the 9-man east squad are Connor Knatterud, DJ Mudgett, Logan Maddock and Macyn Olson. The four Mustangs named to the 9-man west team are Colin Goettle, Connor Kosiak, Trevor Schmidt and Clay Jacob.

Mustangs head coach Evan Mellmer was selected as the head coach for the 9-man west team. Mellmer's staff includes Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock head coach Kurtis Walls.

The other local player on the 9-man east roster is LaMoure/Litchville-Marion's Blase Isaacson. The 9-man west roster includes Kidder County's Trevor Miller and Colin Zimmerman and Linton/H-M-B's Jace Jochim and Riley Richter.

The local talent for the 11-man game east roster includes Carrington's Brock Jungels and Oakes' Mario Garza, Trey Skoglund and Max Walock. The Tornadoes head coach Greg Dobitz will also be a part of the game as an assistant coach on Grand Forks Central head coach Jake Schauer's staff.

The games will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Mayville State University in Mayville.