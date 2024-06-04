18-4A Softball: Rusk's Hassell, Boudreaux garner superlative awards

Jun. 4—RUSK — Aubrey Hassell and Sarah Boudreaux of Rusk High School have been named to the All-18-4A team as superlative award winners.

Hassell was voted Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Boudreaux came away with the league's Utility Player of the Year plaudit.

Earning spots on the loop's first team were Kennzie Norton and Riley Collins. Both young ladies also were named to the Academic All-District team, as was Kenzie Chandler..

Norton, a catcher, has signed with Kilgore College.

Joining the duo on the first team was Lady Eagle Arabella Heredia.

Courtney Chandler and Jacie Hill were voted by the league's head coaches to the second team.

The honorable mention lkist included Maddie Downs of Rusk.

The Lady Eagles are coached by Michael Williams.