18-4A Softball: Jacksonville upset by Madisonville, 4-3

Apr. 16—MADISONVILLE — The Lady Mustangs of Madisonville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to upset visiting Jacksonville, 4-3, Tuesday night.

Jacksonville's loss coupled with Rusk's 11-3 defeat at the hands of Bullard leaves the Maidens and the Lady Eagles tied for third place in the league standings. The two teams will face off later this week in a playoff seeding game. The date, time and location of that game is to be announced.

The Maidens (18-13, 5-5) were held to just three hits in the game, with senior Jasmine Gallegos stroking a 3-run homer in the top of the third that scored Abbigail Conaway and Lacey Whetsell.

The Maidens' remaining hits came off the bats of Mahala Sotelo and Hannah Gonzales, respectively.

Gallegos pitched 6.1 frames and gave up three runs, one earned, off of five hits. She struck out eight and walked two.

Gonzalez came on in relief in the seventh inning and surrendered the game win run (unearned).