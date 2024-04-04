18-4A Softball: Hassel, Norton, Collins get 3 hits each, Rusk mauls Madisonville

Apr. 3—MADISONVILLE — Rusk batters tattered two Madisonville pitchers as the Lady Eagles earned a 12-5 victory over the home town Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

Rusk raked in 15 hits in the game, with Aubrey Hassel launching a two-run homer to go along with a double and a single. She also drove in three runs.

Kennzie Norton went 3-4 and knocked in a run while Riley Collins collected three hits in the game and drove in three runs.

Sarah Boudreaux tripled and stroked a base hit.

Rusk's one through four hitters went a combined 11-18 (.611) and knocked in a total of seven runs.

Kenzy Chandler singled and had two RBI for the Red and Black.

Boudreaux was credited with a complete game win in the circle for the Lady Eagles. She gave up five runs (three earned) off of six hits, struck out four and walked one.

The Lady Eagles will be looking to avenge a one-run loss to Jacksonville that was suffered on March 19 when the two rivals collide at 6 p.m. Friday at Fightin' Maiden Field.