18-4A Softball: Anistyn Foster of Bullard named Player of the Year

BULLARD – Anistyn Foster, representing Bullard High School, has been named as the District 18-4A Pitcher of the Year. This is the fourth-straight season Foster, who has signed with Samford University (NCAA, Division I), has garnered the accolade.

Brooklyn Brannen also came away with a superlative laud. Brannen was voted Co-Most Valuable Player.

Foster and Brannen are right-handed pitchers.

Lady Panther-catcher Baylie Walker earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Bullard head coach Julie Murry and her staff took home Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

The league’s first team list included Kirstan Malone, Matti Nix, Emory Baker and Dakota Payne of Bullard.

Second team honorees were Denim Boles, Kenzie Roberts and Zaylee Zahirniak.

Kaylan Mercer and Secilia Salzmann were honorable mention picks.