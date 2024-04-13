18-4A Baseball: Two Palestine pitchers combine on a 3 hitter in win over Indians

Apr. 12—Tag Dillard and Brayden Harris combined on a three-hitter to guide Palestine to a 10-1 win over Jacksonville in a District 18-4A game that took place on a near-perfect night for baseball Friday at Summers Norman Field.

Dillard, a southpaw, worked 4.2 frames and didn't allow a run while giving up two hits. He struck out four and three, two of which were intentional free passes to Jayden Boyd.

Harris pitched 2.1 inning of relief and didn't give up an earned run. The righty who displayed a submarine-style delivery, gave up one hit, fanned four and walked one.

Hitting safely for the Indians (6-14-1, 1-6) were Khai Canady, Landon Best and Giancarlo Rico. Each had a base knock.

Two Jacksonville pitchers struggled to throw strikes early own as eight of Palestine's first 12 batters reached base either on a walk or being hit by a pitch.

One bright spot for the Indians was the relief work by Coen Devillier. The right handed pitcher hurled five frames and gave up three earned runs off on two hits. He struck out eight and issued three free passes.

The Wildcats led, 4-0, after five complete. The Indians were able to score one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, to trim Palestine's advantage to 4-1.

In the top of the seventh segment, the Wildcats scored six runs to blow the game wide open.

Palestine improved to 14-8, 6-1 with the win. The Wildcats were able to keep place with Hudson, who ripped Rusk, 11-1, Friday night, at the top of the district standings.

Jacksonville will travel to Madisonville Tuesday while Palestine welcomes Hudson to town.