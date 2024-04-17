18-4A Baseball: Mustangs edge Indians, 2-1; spoil Devillier's 1-hitter

Apr. 16—MADISONVILLE — Coen Devillier pitched a complete game and allowed Madisonville only one hit; yet Jacksonville was not able to come away with the "W".

The Mustangs scored one run in the bottom of the sixth frame to claim a 2-1 victory over the visitors from Jacksonville Tuesday evening.

Devillier pitched one of his better games of the season in giving up a lone earned run over six innings of work from the hill. He struck out 12 Mustangs and walked five.

Jayden Boyd went 2-3 at the plate for Jacksonville (6-15-1, 1-7), with Hayden Thompson and Khai Canady punching out a base hit apiece.

Madisonville, who is in fourth place in the conference standings, now owns a 14-10, 3-5 record.

Jacksonville will return home to host Hudson at 7 p.m. Friday.