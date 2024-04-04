18-4A Baseball: Hudson upends Jacksonville, 14-4
Apr. 3—HUDSON — The Hudson Hornets have always been tough to beat when they play at home.
Jacksonville learned that first hand Tuesday night when the Hornets prevailed over the Indians, 14-4, in District 18-4A play.
The Indians battled fiercely early on. After falling behind, 4-1, to open the third inning, Jacksonville came back and scored three runs in the top half of the inning to tie things up.
Unfortunately, Hudson (16-5-1, 3-1) was able to send five runners home in the bottom half of the segment to move ahead 9-4. It was all Hornets from that point forward.
Coen Devillier went 2-2 and drove in a run for the visitors.
Jayden Boyd, Khai Canady and Giancarlo Rico had a base hit each for Jacksonville.
Shortstop Hayden Thompson drove in one of the Jacksonville runs.
Up next for the Tribe (5-12-1, 0-4) is a 7 p.m. date Friday with Rusk. That game will be played in Jacksonville.