18-4A Baseball: Hudson upends Jacksonville, 14-4

Apr. 3—HUDSON — The Hudson Hornets have always been tough to beat when they play at home.

Jacksonville learned that first hand Tuesday night when the Hornets prevailed over the Indians, 14-4, in District 18-4A play.

The Indians battled fiercely early on. After falling behind, 4-1, to open the third inning, Jacksonville came back and scored three runs in the top half of the inning to tie things up.

Unfortunately, Hudson (16-5-1, 3-1) was able to send five runners home in the bottom half of the segment to move ahead 9-4. It was all Hornets from that point forward.

Coen Devillier went 2-2 and drove in a run for the visitors.

Jayden Boyd, Khai Canady and Giancarlo Rico had a base hit each for Jacksonville.

Shortstop Hayden Thompson drove in one of the Jacksonville runs.

Up next for the Tribe (5-12-1, 0-4) is a 7 p.m. date Friday with Rusk. That game will be played in Jacksonville.