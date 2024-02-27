40 wedding nail designs to consider before getting hitched

thehotblend and townhouse - Hearst Owned

If you find it hard to pick a nail colour at the best of times, imagine how you're going to feel on your wedding day. Yeah, bridal nails are a whole other level, but don't worry if you're stumped for ideas, because we've got you covered with over 40 different designs. You're welcome.

Whether you want to keep things classic and stick with your short natural nails, or have a bit more fun with longer acrylics and ombre gels, you're sure to find the perfect set below.



Yes, weddings are synonymous with pale pink, barely-there polish, but that doesn't mean you can't incorporate your wedding colours into your manicure. It's your big day, so, go big or go, right?



There’s the half-French, which is not only a twist on a classic, but also allows you to switch the standard white tips for whatever colour you choose. Then again, maybe you'll want to opt for a navy to match your bridesmaid dresses. Or even a floral design to match your bouquet. Choose between platinum and gold depending on your rings. We've also included some adorable nail art ideas which will help you incorporate that 'something blue' into your big day, should you wish to.



So, whether you prefer to keep things natural, or that little bit more spicy, scroll through our gallery below and get ready to screenshot because this is all the wedding nail inspiration you could ever need.



Whoever said your dress was the most important part was lying in our eyes...

Best wedding nail designs

