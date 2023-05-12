17 storylines in the 2023 Bills schedule

The route to the Super Bowl the Buffalo Bills will have to take in 2023 is now released.

The NFL announced the Bills’ full schedule for the upcoming season. It’s a long, winding journey featuring plenty of prime-time contests and even featuring a trip to London.

In total, it’s another 17-game regular season slate and each and every one has many reasons to watch. But here’s one for each.

17 storylines for the 2023 Bills schedule:

Week 1: at New York Jets (MNF)

It’s all about the Jets here. This Monday Night Football contest is going to be the first chapter in the Aaron Rodgers story in New York. The quarterback was traded there this offseason and we’ll get to see how much of a threat the Jets actually are now.

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

For all the prime-time matchups the Bills have next season, this is one of the top games for a simple reason: the home opener in Buffalo. It’s always an electric day in western New York, rain or shine.

Week 3: at Washington Commanders

Back in March 2022, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was none too happy with the Commanders. Free agent JD McKissic had agreed to terms with the Bills, but Beane said “things went down” and he returned to Washington.

Little bit of revenge here?

Plus, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has his long-time connections to Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

There’s always going to be a faction of Bills Mafia that wants to “squish the fish.” Especially when they travel to Buffalo, which is what’s happening in Week 4.

Week 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

The Bills are heading to London and that’s what this one against the Jaguars will be all about. Plus, Buffalo’s new stadium in a few years is going to look very similar to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That will be noted plenty.

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (SNF)

Daboll, Daboll, Daboll. The first head-to-head with Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator turned Giants head coach.

Week 7: at New England Patriots

Damien Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason. This game he’ll be heading back to his old stomping grounds in New England, so let’s dub this the “Damien Harris revenge game.”

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)

This is the first time the Bills and Bucs will faceoff post Tom Brady. That means this should be notched as a win if Buffalo is serious about a title run in 2023. On a short week, can they make easy work of the Buccaneers at home?

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)

No details needed here: Playoff rematch.

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (MNF)

The Bills and Broncos don’t exactly have much aligning them anymore. But it’s going to be a third-straight prime-time matchup here for the Bills as Buffalo hosts Denver for Monday Night Football. That will bring up the intensity and it’s always a rocking crowd for Mondays.

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

It’s going to still be all about Rodgers by the time Week 11 rolls around. In fact, with him playing in New York, it’s going to be a nice opportunity for Bills fans to give him some heavy treatment as this will be the first time he plays in Orchard Park as an AFC East rival.

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles

A Super Bowl preview? Well it appears the NFC representative is certainly going to have to go through the Eagles, so this matchup is going to have “Super Bowl” attached to it.

Plus, Bills fans visiting the Eagles nest? The crowd this day is going to be rowdy.

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

Likewise to the Eagles, this Chiefs-Bills matchup will be two heavyweights and “preview” will be tossed out there, this time relating to the AFC title game… of course, the Bengals and others will have something to say about that.

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

It’s the Bills, it’s the Cowboys, it’s a throwback to the 90s meeting. But this time Dallas visits Buffalo, and yet we’ll still have a rare 4:25 p.m. kickoff time for a home game because of that.

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers

On the field it’s going to be a battle between two very good young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. But off of it the storylines await.

This meeting is the first-ever exclusive game to be shown on Peacock. Will the Bills be the first-ever victory on such an occasion? Plus, it’s a Saturday night outing. An interesting twist as well.

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots

This could be the absolute death nail in the Patriots season. How nice would that be if the storyline ends up being “Bills end Pats season”?

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins

Playoffs. The division. There will be a lot to play for here in the season finale. The AFC is too strong to think otherwise. The postseason will be the storyline.

