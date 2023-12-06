17 standouts: Meet The Bulletin Boys Soccer All-Star Team

The Bulletin is proud to present our Boys Soccer All-Star Team for 2023.

This year’s team is led by Norwich Free Academy senior Louis Hawkins III, our Player of the Year.

The players were selected from the following schools: Norwich Free Academy, Griswold, Plainfield, Killingly, Norwich Tech, and Ellis Tech. They were chosen with input from their coaches and from our daily top performers lists during the season.

Norwich Free Academy senior Louis Hawkins III is The Bulletin 2023 Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Player of the Year

Louis Hawkins III, Norwich Free Academy

The Wildcats senior forward scored 22 goals and dished out 11 assists while leading NFA to a berth in the Class LL state tournament and the ECC tournament finals. Hawkins earned All-ECC and All-State honors and was invited to play in the Senior Bowl 2023.

All Stars

Tyler Barry, Norwich Tech: Warriors senior defender had one goal and two assists while earning All-CTC honors. A defensive stalwart, Barry helped the Warriors win their second straight Charter Oak division title, and make an appearance in the CTC tournament finals. Norwich Tech was also the top seed in the Class M state tournament.

Ezekiel Benoit, Killingly: Sophomore defender earned All-ECC honors while helping Killingly reach the Class M state tournament and ECC tournament semifinals.

Justyn Blanchard, Griswold: Wolverines senior midfielder scored six goals with three assists while earning All-ECC honors.

Jose Calle, Plainfield: Panthers junior midfielder scored two goals with three assists and earned All-ECC honors.

Cole Bray, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats junior defender scored two goals with three assists and earned All-ECC Division I honors while helping NFA reach the Class LL state tournament and ECC tournament finals.

Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Golden Eagles senior midfielder scored 13 goals with six assists while helping Ellis Tech qualify for the Class L state tournament.

John Fitzgibbons, Killingly: Junior midfielder scored 15 goals with four assists and earned All-ECC honors while leading Killingly to berths in the Class M state tournament and ECC tournament semifinals.

Cameron Fulone, Ellis Tech: Golden Eagles senior midfielder scored nine goals with five assists and earned All-CTC honors while helping Ellis Tech qualify for the Class L state tournament.

Michael George, Norwich Tech: Warriors senior midfielder finished with 20 goals and six assists while earning All-CTC and All-State honors. Fueled Warriors second straight Charter Oak division title and appearance in the CTC tournament finals. Norwich Tech was also the top seed in the Class M state tournament.

Norwich Tech's Michael George moves the ball upfield against Abbott Tech during the CTC championship game in Manchester.

Hunter Giovanni, Ellis Tech: Golden Eagles junior striker scored a league leading 19 goals with seven assists while earning All-CTC and All-State honors while helping Ellis Tech qualify for the Class L state tournament.

Hunter Jackson, Norwich Tech: Warriors senior defender scored one goal with one assist after switching center back this season while earning All-CTC honorable mention honors. Jackson spearheaded the Warriors’ 10 shutouts, second straight Charter Oak division title, and appearance in the CTC tournament finals. He was invited to the CSCA Senior Bowl. Norwich Tech was also the top seed in the Class M state tournament.

Logan Jenkins, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats senior defender scored six goals with four assists. A three sport student-athlete, Jenkins earned All-ECC Division I honors while helping NFA reach the Class LL state tournament and the ECC tournament finals.

Landon LeSage, Killingly: Junior striker scored eight goals with eight assists and earned All-ECC honorable mention honors while helping Killingly reach the Class M state tournament and ECC tournament semifinals.

Roman McElwee, Norwich Tech: Warriors junior winger scored nine goals with two assists and earned All-CTC honors while helping the Warriors win their second straight Charter Oak division title, and make an appearance in the CTC tournament finals. Norwich Tech was also the top seed in the Class M state tournament.

Trent Pichie, Killingly: Junior goalkeeper finished with 120 saves with an 86 percent save percentage earned All-ECC honors while helping Killingly reach the Class M state tournament and ECC tournament semifinals.

Jake Taylor, Plainfield: Panthers senior forward scored eight goals with three assists and earned All-ECC honors.

Honorable Mention All Stars

Alekos Basley, Killingly; Gavin Bastien, Norwich Tech; Griffin Chapel, Norwich Free Academy; Mason Connetti, Killingly; Kolton Hawkins, Norwich Free Academy; Kyle Kornacki, Norwich Free Academy; Jhon Lopez, Norwich Free Academy; Distefano Manrique, Norwich Free Academy; Mason Matthews, Norwich Tech; Jaden Perkins, Norwich Free Academy; Erik Portillo, Norwich Free Academy; Remington Walsh, Norwich Free Academy.

