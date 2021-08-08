17 Soup Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Fall

  • <p>This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.</p>
    1/17

    Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

    This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.

  • <p>This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.</p>
    2/17

    Ethiopian-Spiced Chicken Stew

    This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.

  • <p>This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.</p>
    3/17

    Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili

    This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.</p>
    4/17

    Carrot Soup

    This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.

  • <p>The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.</p>
    5/17

    Honeynut Squash Soup

    The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.

  • <p>Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.</p>
    6/17

    Kale, Wild Rice & Chicken Stew

    Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.</p>
    7/17

    Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage

    This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.

  • <p>Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.</p>
    8/17

    Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

    Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.

  • <p>Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.</p>
    9/17

    Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

    Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.</p>
    10/17

    Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

    Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

  • <p>Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.</p>
    11/17

    French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast"

    Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.

  • <p>Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.</p>
    12/17

    Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew

    Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.</p>
    13/17

    Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

    Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

  • <p>In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.</p>
    14/17

    Creamy Potato-Carrot Soup

    In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.

  • <p>This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.</p>
    15/17

    Pumpkin & Black Bean Soup

    This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.</p>
    16/17

    Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon

    Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.

  • <p>Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).</p>
    17/17

    Louisiana Gumbo

    Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).

<p>This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.</p>
<p>This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.</p>
<p>This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.</p>
<p>This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.</p>
<p>The natural sweetness of this vegetarian honeynut squash soup is amplified with honey and vegetable broth. Sage flavors the soup and sour cream brings in a little tang, balancing the earthy flavors.</p>
<p>Chicken thighs get perfectly tender in just a few hours in the slow cooker. Plus, cooking everything together low and slow infuses all the flavors together for complexity in every bite.</p>
<p>This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.</p>
<p>Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.</p>
<p>Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.</p>
<p>Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.</p>
<p>Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.</p>
<p>Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.</p>
<p>Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.</p>
<p>In this sweet and savory potato and carrot soup, carrots and apple lend the sweet notes, while potato and half-and-half add a savory counterpoint and a layer of creaminess. The bay leaf gives it a depth of flavor. Top this simple soup with celery leaves and a drizzle of half-and-half.</p>
<p>This quick and easy vegan pumpkin black bean soup is filled with veggies. Convenient canned pumpkin, beans and coconut milk flavored with curry make it a hearty fall meal.</p>
<p>Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.</p>
<p>Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).</p>

We're anticipating that first autumn chill, and we can't wait to grab our soup pots and slow cookers to make these warm, comforting soups. From creamy carrot soup to chili packed with pumpkin seeds and chunks of squash, there are all kinds of delicious flavors and spices at play here, so you're sure to find the perfect soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are perfect ways to celebrate fall.

Recommended Stories

  • Looking for the Healthiest Coffee Creamer? Here Are 15 to Try

    Unless you take your coffee black, you’ll need a splash of something light and creamy to make your morning...

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • I'm a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone should know this easy vinaigrette recipe.

    This versatile dressing is perfect for salads, chicken, and more. It's so easy to prepare that every home cook should know how to make it.

  • 16 Garlicky Shrimp Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

    Recipes like our Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp and Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice are tasty, healthy meals. Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes. Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic.

  • 'The Suicide Squad’s' Flula Borg Eats Seven Meals a Day

    In a new Eat Like, the actor talks about his unique diet.

  • I tried the signature pizzas in New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia, and the best slice was the one with no cheese

    An Insider reporter who grew up in the Big Apple decided to see how a New York slice stacks up against deep-dish pizza and tomato pie.

  • Handle More Than Hotdogs With an Outdoor 3-Burner Stove for $70 Off

    Just because you’re cooking outdoors when camping doesn’t mean you can’t eat well while sleeping under the stars. You can easily whip up a meal with no hotdogs needed on a multi-burner camping stove that handles way more than just boiling water. Right now, a Camp Chef Explorer 3-Burner Camp Stove is a steal for …

  • Brewing Mesopotamian beer brings a sip of this vibrant ancient drinking culture back to life

    Cylinder seal (left) and modern impression (right) showing two people drinking beer through long straws. Khafajeh, Iraq (Early Dynastic period, c. 2600–2350 B.C.). Courtesy of the Oriental Institute of the University of ChicagoIt’s been about five months since I set foot in a bar. Like many of you navigating life in a pandemic, I miss bars. I miss the simple pleasure of sharing a beer with friends. And I know I’m not alone. People have been gathering over a beer for thousands of years. As an arc

  • I've been on Weight Watchers for 5 years and love Trader Joe's. Here are 12 foods I always buy.

    I've followed the weight-loss program for 5 years, and these are the foods I always buy - from sweets like ice cream to classics like mac and cheese.

  • Is Eating Frozen Honey Safe? A Registered Dietician Dissects This TikTok Trend

    Before you put a jar of honey in the freezer, you might want to know exactly what you're biting into.

  • 50+ Best Sweet Potato Recipes to Add to Your Rotation

    There's so much more than baked potatoes.

  • How to Store Wine So It Lasts as Long as Possible

    Sommeliers spill their secrets for keeping wine fresh before and after opening—no fancy tools needed.

  • These Turnip Recipes That Prove Just How Delicious the Veggie Can Be

    The humble turnip has a mild enough flavor to take on the starring role in just about any dish, from quick and easy dinner recipes to more complicated gratins and even simple slow cooker recipes. Get the recipe.

  • Frozen soup dumplings are notoriously difficult to deliver, but one company figured it out

    Chinese soup dumplings are an absolute masterpiece. We’re so passionate about them we even wrote a guide on how to eat them properly a few years back. But, unfortunately for most of us, this is a food that has to be eaten on the spot, fresh out of a steamer, because otherwise they don’t fare so well, especially frozen. And since eating at a restaurant has been such a dicey situation this year, I haven’t been able to treat myself to any for a long time now. (That being said, Trader Joe’s frozen v

  • Man shares ‘insane’ hack for making ‘homemade’ ginger ale out of two popular sodas: ‘It tastes the exact same’

    A viral TikTok claims you can make ginger ale just by combining Coke with Sprite.

  • 30 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods to Stock Your Kitchen With This Fall

    Maybe you dream of fun fall activities, like visiting a pumpkin patch with friends and watching classic fall movies with family. If you're a fall foodie, though, there's only one thing on your mind when autumn arrives: Trader Joe's pumpkin foods. The popular supermarket goes all out for autumn and they are not ones to skimp on the pumpkin spice.

  • A self-taught baker shares her recipe for an easy 3-ingredient Oreo cake that can be made in the microwave

    Eloise Head's three-ingredient Oreo sponge cake only requires a few simple steps, and takes less than 10 minutes to make.

  • Use your panini press in all new ways with these innovative hacks

    Panini presses can do so much more than grill sandwiches! Make breakfast, cook bacon and even prep desserts with these easy hacks. The post Use your panini press in all new ways with these innovative hacks appeared first on In The Know.

  • Chicken Fat Spill Slickens Streets in Mississippi

    A mysterious substance was causing vehicles to spin out of control: It was 500 gallons of chicken fat.

  • Vegan woman outraged by coworker’s ‘horrible’ office party behavior

    A woman refused to eat her coworker's birthday cake and got in trouble at work. She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The woman is vegan, and her coworker Bea disapproves. "I am working in an office, and I have a colleague Bea, who routinely makes fun of vegans," she wrote. "I am vegan, and I never make a fuss about food. Bea keeps calling me out on it, though, and she's very condescending about it". Bea then tried to get the Reddit poster to eat something she baked. "Last week, she brought a homemade cake to the office for her birthday," the poster said. "she put a slice down in front of me, I politely thanked her, but I said I can't eat that. She said the cake is vegan, and she made it specifically so I could eat it. I asked a few questions about the ingredients, and she didn't check any of them for milk or eggs, so I thanked her again but refused the slice. I asked a few questions about the ingredients, and she didn't check any of them for milk or eggs, so I thanked her again but refused the slice. She made a big scene out of it. She started crying and saying she just wanted to do something nice for me, and now I ruined her birthday. She made a big scene out of it. She started crying and saying she just wanted to do something nice for me, and now I ruined her birthday. Some colleagues told me not to mind her dramatics, but my boss told me that I could have given her cooking the benefit of the doubt" . Some colleagues told me not to mind her dramatics, but my boss told me that I could have given her cooking the benefit of the doubt" . Reddit users thought Bea should not have been indulged. Reddit users thought Bea should not have been indulged. "No one has to eat anything they don't want to," a user commented