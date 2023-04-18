17 players set to attend 2023 NFL draft
Last week, the NFL announced the list of 17 players who have been invited to attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City later this month.
Here is the list of players, courtesy of Draft Wire:
USC WR Jordan Addison
Alabama EDGE Will Anderson
Alabama S Brian Branch
Georgia DT Jalen Carter
Boston College WR Zay Flowers
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson
Kentucky QB Will Levis
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Georgia Tech DL Keion White
Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Alabama QB Bryce Young
These players are expected to be selected in the first round of the draft, so barring a trade up, none of them are likely to join the Denver Broncos (the Broncos are not set to pick until the third round).
The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More Broncos Buzz!
Broncos host DL Jordon Riley on top-30 visit
After failing to buy Broncos, Josh Harris group expected to purchase Commanders
Peyton Manning to serve as honorary chair for 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship
12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned
View all 37 moves the Broncos have made so far this offseason