17 players set to attend 2023 NFL draft

Last week, the NFL announced the list of 17 players who have been invited to attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City later this month.

Here is the list of players, courtesy of Draft Wire:

USC WR Jordan Addison

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Alabama S Brian Branch

Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Georgia Tech DL Keion White

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Alabama QB Bryce Young

These players are expected to be selected in the first round of the draft, so barring a trade up, none of them are likely to join the Denver Broncos (the Broncos are not set to pick until the third round).

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire