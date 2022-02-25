17 players chosen in USFL Draft who spent time with Dolphins

The USFL Draft took place earlier this week, and the rosters of the six teams are now set. This version of the league, which comes over 35 years after the original USFL ceased operations, is hoping to become one that actually sticks around unlike the AAF and XFL in recent years that have come and gone.

Throughout their 35-round draft, USFL teams chose from a pool of players that was unreleased to the public prior to the event. After it was all said and done, 17 players who spent at least some time with the Dolphins found themselves on a team.

Birmingham Stallions

LB Terrill Hanks – 2019 undrafted free agent signed by Miami, who spent all of his rookie year on the practice squad. Signed to a futures deal but was waived in April 2020.

Houston Gamblers

LB Donald Payne – Spent a week on Miami’s practice squad in November of 2020.

CB Jamar Summers – Signed with Miami in May of 2019 and was waived by July.

New Orleans Breakers

TE Sal Cannella – Spent four days with Miami in August of 2021.

Tampa Bay Bandits

LB Christian Sam – Signed to the practice squad for a week in September of 2019.

CB Rashard Causey Jr. – Signed to the practice squad in December of 2019. Signed a futures contract at the end of the season but was released in March.

LS Ryan DiSalvo – 2016 undrafted free agent didn’t make it to the regular season.

Michigan Panthers

LB – Frank Ginda – Signed in July of 2018. Cut in September.

CB – Tino Ellis – Joined Miami’s practice squad in October of 2020 and signed a futures contract at the end of the season. Placed on the practice squad for 2021 but was cut in September.

New Jersey Generals

RB Trey Williams – Signed to practice squad in December of 2015. Signed to Colts active roster four days after.

OL Terry Poole – Signed to practice squad in October of 2016 and spent the rest of the season. Signed futures contract but was cut in August.

CB Trae Elston – Claimed off waived in December of 2017. Signed futures contract and was cut in September.

Story continues

CB David Rivers – Spent two stints with Miami. Once on the practice squad in 2017. Second, he was signed in July of 2019 and was cut in August.

Philadelphia Stars

DT Jerome Johnson – 2021 undrafted free agent. Waived in August.

Pittsburgh Maulers

RB De’Veon Smith – 2017 undrafted free agent. Bounced from practice squad to active roster until the end of the season.

OL Chidi Okeke – Spent all of 2019 on the practice squad and signed a futures contract. Waived in March.

CB Terrell Bonds – Signed in January of 2021. Waived in August.

List