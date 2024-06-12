17-year-old La Masia pivot agrees to new Barcelona deal

As was the case in the 2023-24 season, the next season is also expected to see several players from the youth levels of FC Barcelona getting a high degree of involvement with the first team.

Fermin Lopez recently named three players that he believed are likely to play a significant role in the first team next season, and one of these players was the youngster, Marc Bernal.

The 17-year-old La Masia pivot had been an essential piece in Rafa Marquez’s squad for the last season, and with his imposing physicality, had no problems dealing with players significantly older than him, and particularly impressing in the play-off matches and in the final stretch of the last season in general.

However, his future at the club was not very certain as he had several offers on the table from other clubs. But, as SPORT has reported, Barcelona have now secured his continuity at the club as they reached an agreement with the player last week to sign a contract that will go till 2026, and also having the option to extend it for two or three more seasons.

With an agreement with the player now secured, the next step for Barcelona is to decide a day to sign the contract and make this renewal official. With this renewal, the Catalans will also put a significant release clause in the midfielder’s contract, which is expected to be more than €15 million.

Bernal has improved immensely in the last few seasons, and despite having several other offers, he never thought about leaving Barcelona. This summer, he will try to impress the new Blaugrana coach, Hansi Flick, in the pre-season, and make his case to be considered as the next midfield pivot for the Catalan team.

But as he has already shown, he will be much more than just a pivot, and can play higher up the pitch, and can also be decisive in the final third as his two assists in the first leg between Barcelona and Ibiza showed.