17-Year-Old Connor Zilisch Opens TransAm TA2 Season with Convincing Win

Chris Clark/Trans Am Series

Connor Zilisch opened the TransAm TA2 Series season with a convincing wire-to-wire win at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway on Saturday.

The win for the 17-year old Zilisch in a Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro was his third from the pole in his las four TA2 races, dating back to last season. It also marked the third race in the last four that he led every lap.

This time, Zilisch roared to a 3.05-second win in the 27-lap race over runner-up Tyler Gonzalez. TransAm veteran Rafa Matos rounded out the podium.

“It was a lot harder than it probably looked," said Zilisch, who recently signed a development driver contract with NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing. "I’m super thankful to everyone at Silver Hare Racing. This is a brand new Howe Racing chassis that they built together, and to come out here in the first race with this car and to get a win is really special to me, and I’m sure it’s special to all these guys who worked really hard on this car all offseason long.

"Just super proud of this team. Unfortunately I can’t be here all year to work with this team, but I’m confident that Connor Mosack and Boris Said Jr., will do a good job keeping this team up front."

Zilisch finished fourth in the TransAm Series TA2 championship last year. His race schedule this season includes Zilisch’s select CARS Tour, ARCA Menards Series, Trans Am and IMSA races as well as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series starts

Gonzalez’s second-place finish in the No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang came in just his second-career Trans Am race.

Results

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Top 10

1. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro

2. Tyler Gonzalez, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

3. Rafa Matos, No. 60 Concord American Flagpole/Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

4. Thomas Annunziata, No. 90 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

5. Austin Green, No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang

6. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang

7. Adrian Wlostowski, No. 3 CMI/Spot-On-Serv Ford Mustang

8. Ben Maier, No. 80 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

9. Boris Said Jr., No. 75 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro

10. Caleb Bacon, No. 18 CB Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro

Click HERE for Complete Results