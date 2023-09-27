17-Year-Old Boy Held Following Stabbing Death of 15-Year-Old Girl in South London

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in London on Wednesday, September 27, the Metropolitan Police said, in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl in Croydon, south London.

Footage recorded by @noplacelikesouth shows emergency services on Wellesley Road, with officers seen ushering bystanders away.

Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 am on Wednesday by reports of a stabbing.

A 15-year-old girl died at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, thought to be known to the girl, was arrested a little more than an hour later in New Addington, around five miles from Croydon, police said.

The identity of the victim had not yet been released at the time of writing. Credit: @noplacelikesouth via Storyful