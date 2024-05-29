17-year-old Barcelona full-back to have an important squad role under Flick

Yesterday was a very busy day at the Barcelona offices. It was reported that Xavi’s agents were at the club’s offices to finalize his dismissal from the Catalan entity, while the likely new coach, Hansi Flick, was also reported to be at the club’s offices to finalize his appointment.

Yesterday, the Blaugranes also made headlines with the contract renewal of 17-year-old full-back Hector Fort, extending his stay until 2026. With this move, the Catalan club continues to ensure the continuity of the latest batch of its La Masia graduates, with Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi already having signed their renewals.

But with this renewal settled, the question now in the mind of the youngster and the people following him would be regarding the role that he will have in the first team under Hansi Flick. The answer to this question has been provided by SPORT which claims that there will be no change in the plans regarding Fort with Flick’s appointment.

Xavi was not hesitant in giving opportunities to the fullback, and the injuries to Cancelo and Balde even made him play the youngster in difficult matches against Atheltic Club and Atletico Madrid. The youngster was able to cope with forwards as dangerous as Inaki Williams and was generally impressive in all his outings.

He impressed in particular with his decision-making and defensive abilities, as he proved himself to be a reliable defender in 1-on-1 situations, while also providing a useful alternative in attack.

With the return of Cancelo from injury, he went back to obscurity a bit, but for the next season, he is expected to remain a part of the first team. His versatility will make him an attractive option for Flick, especially with the departure of Marcos Alonso.

Along with Balde and Kounde, he is one of the fullbacks whose continuity with Barcelona is assured for the next season. Cancelo’s future is yet to be finalized, but if the Portuguese defender ends up staying at Barcelona beyond the summer, Fort will be Balde’s deputy, while Julian Araujo will provide an option on the other flank.